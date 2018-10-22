Shia LaBeouf Looks Great In A Rare Public Appearance!

Shia LaBeouf made a rare public appearance alongside several other high-profile celebs at a charity gala on Saturday, appearing to be in great health, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

LaBeouf was making an appearance at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Be Beautiful Be Yourself (BBBY) fashion show at Sheraton Hotel in Denver, Colorado, where he was joined by several other big names.

The 32-year-old was looking dressed to kill in the classic tuxedo-style black suit and tie with a white dress shirt underneath as he showed his support for the actor Zack Gottsagen, who is a friend of LaBeouf’s and also has Down syndrome.

The pair will be co-starring in the upcoming film The Peanut Butter Falcon alongside Dakota Johnson, who they also shared the stage with.

LaBeouf also posed with fellow actor Colin Farrell, who was in attendance as a recipient of the organization’s prestigious Quincy Jones Advocacy Award, which was also awarded to Gottsagen. They were joined by DeOndra Dixon, a Global Down Syndrome Foundation ambassador and the sister of actor Jamie Foxx, who helped organize the evening for the foundation’s big event.

Based on his appearance at the weekend, LaBeouf appears to have emerged from the rough patch he was dealing with last year.

Back in October of 2017, LaBeouf was sentenced to 12 months of probation as well as a court-ordered rehab program and anger management counseling after being arrested for charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia.

LaBeouf was only found guilty of obstruction and got credit for time served after his arrest on July 8, 2017, at 4 a.m., but that didn’t hide the public embarrassment LaBeouf suffered during the incident, which included a viral video of his arrest where LaBeouf was heard swearing at police officers.

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst,” said LaBeouf in a statement he released through Twitter following his arrest. “It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

LaBeouf took part in an in-depth interview for Esquire in March, where he gave never before heard details regarding his trouble with the law, as well as some difficult childhood trauma he is coping with.