Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Pic Of Mark Consuelos With Comment That Has Fans In Stitches

Kelly Ripa shared a classic throwback pic of handsome hubby Mark Consuelos with a comment that has fans in stitches!

Ripa, who has always been good with a quip or two, added to her Instagram feed a sweet photo of Consuelos in a school play, in what she called one of his “earliest acting gigs.”

In honor of Flashback Friday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted an image of a smiling Consuelos who was dressed up like a little drummer boy while holding a tiny candy cane with one of his hands for a school play.

“@instasuelos earliest acting gigs,” Ripa wrote alongside the image, joking, “He clearly worked for candy canes.” The couple, who have been married for 22 years, clearly know how to get under each other’s skin, all in the name of some good fun.

She also noted to one fan who took the image as proof the Riverdale star, who plays Hiram Lodge, had never experienced an awkward stage of adolescence.

“No,” Ripa replied, adding “and it’s very irritating.”

People Magazine reported that the photo was the second time in one week that Ripa spoke of her hubby’s good looks.

TV producer Gary Janetti asked Ripa why her husband “only gets more handsome” as the years go by, in an Instagram account named Comments by Celebs.

“Because he lives in Vancouver and never has to attend parent-teacher conferences. I think,” Ripa joked.

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of the daytime soap opera All My Children in 1995.

The former actress turned talk show host revealed that she knew Consuelos was the one for her as soon as she saw his photo. The actor was looking to be cast as Mateo on the then-popular soap daytime serial.

“All of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director at All My Children, said, ‘I found him,’ ” Ripa told Bruce Bozzi for his SiriusXM Radio Andy show Lunch with Bruce.

The actress noted that when she looked at Consuelos’ photograph, she saw her “entire future with him flash before” her eyes.

“I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff,” Consuelos told HuffPost Live of their meeting. “But I was very focused. I didn’t really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn’t really focused on that.”

“I was drawn to Mark because he was positively an alpha male, and I didn’t think I would be drawn to that. But I just worship him,” the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host told ELLE in 2013.

The couple has three children; sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15, and daughter Lola, 17.