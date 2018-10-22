Kim Kardashian Details Walking In On Bruce Jenner Dressed As Caitlyn Years Before Transition

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star walked in on her stepfather dressed as a woman 10 years before the Olympic legend came out as transgender.

Kim Kardashian knew Bruce Jenner’s secret years before her mother, Kris Jenner, did. Ten years bears before the Olympic legend came out as transgender and transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner, his stepdaughter Kim walked in on him while he was dressed in women’s clothing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star detailed the awkward encounter on Alec Baldwin’s late night talk show, according to TooFab.

“My mom was out of town and I walked in on Caitlyn, all dressed up. It was Bruce, but dressed up as a woman in the garage at my mom’s house.”

Kardashian, who was 25-years-old at the time, revealed she packed a bag and ran to her sister Kourtney’s house after her shocking discovery because she didn’t know what to do.

“I was hysterically crying. She was like, ‘What is it? Did you catch Bruce cheating?’ I was like, ‘I wish. I don’t know what I just saw.'”

Kim Kardashian also revealed that Bruce called to talk to her about the incident and asked her not to tell anyone, promising that one day he would explain it to everyone, “but until then, please don’t tell a soul and please don’t tell your mother. She’ll kill me.”

Kardashian revealed why she decided to keep Bruce’s secret and not tell her mother what she saw.

“I thought, Okay, if I tell her, I’m gonna break up their marriage and my two little sisters aren’t going to have their dad around, so I better keep my mouth shut. And I didn’t say a word.”

Kim Kardashian admitted that she wasn’t sure if her mother knew her then-husband was uncomfortable living as a man, explaining, “I think they kind of avoided it. She was so in love with him. She didn’t think anything would be an issue in their relationship.”

Even if Kris did have an inkling that her husband was cross-dressing, Kim Kardashian believes Bruce should have been more open and direct about his feelings and her mother should have been more receptive. Still, the wife of Kanye West added that never ” in a billion years” would her mother have dreamed her Olympic athlete husband would transition into a woman.

Caitlyn Jenner publicly came out as transgender in April 2015 during an interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer. The father of six made a public debut dressed as Caitlyn in a July 2015 Vanity Fair cover story before starring in a reality show about her new life, I Am Cait. Sadly, the reveal caused friction between Caitlyn and his stepdaughters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.

“I don’t talk about that side of the family,” Jenner told Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, per the Daily Mail. “I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it’s difficult to talk about it, terribly, terribly sad.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s ex-wife Kris previously fired back after Caitlyn published her tell-all book The Secrets Of My Life. Kris called the book “very mean-spirited'” and alleged there were “two truths” to the story.

You can see Kim Kardashian talking about her awkward encounter with a pre-Caitlyn Bruce Jenner below.