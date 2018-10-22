Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Little Sister Kim A Happy Birthday In Adorable Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian joined the long list of family members who have wished Kim Kardashian West the happiest of birthdays by posting a sexy picture of the two on Instagram. In the bday snap, Kourt is seen flashing her toned abs in a white crop top and leather pants, while Kim’s wearing a snakeskin patterned jacket and matching pants on top of a pale pinkish blouse.

“So blessed to walk through life with you by my side always. It’s crazy how much we have gotten to experience together, you are my strength when i can’t find my strength. Wishing you the happiest birthday!” the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan captioned the photo.

Kim turned 38 on Sunday, October 21, and she received a torrent of warm birthday messages, including from her equally famous sisters and mother. Her younger sister Khloe posted a series of pictures of Kim and the family on Instagram, saying she has always “looked up to” her.

“To me, You are super woman!! I’m not sure how you do it all and make everything look so easy. People have no idea how selfless of a human being you are. With no credit wanted either. I am so impressed by the woman, wife and mother you have become. I’m so thankful for us getting closer over the last year,” Khloe said in the heartwarming Instagram post. She added that even though that life can get “crazy” sometimes, she is certain they will all be okay because they have one another.

Younger sisters Kendall and Kylie also made sure to honor Kim on her birthday, with Kendall posting an extremely adorable throwback video on Instagram that featured camera footage from when they were still little kids and Kim’s dad Robert Kardashian was still alive, while Kylie shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and Kim laughing together and getting ready for a sexy photo shoot.

Momager Kris Jenner showered Kim with compliments on social media as is her typical fashion, by sharing a sweet collage of several pictures of her and her daughter on Instagram, alongside the caption “Happy birthday @kimkardashian!!! My beautiful girl, I love and adore you and wish for you the most amazing day and year…you have brought all of us such love, joy, and happiness. You are the best mom, wife, sister, daughter and friend and i am beyond blessed to be your Mom. I cherish every single memory we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day…i love you. Mommy,” followed by a heart emoji.

Kim herself also reposted a series of Instagram stories from her many famous friends wishing her a happy bday, including Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Olivier Rousteing, and Winnie Harlow.