Teresa Giudice Prays That Husband Joe Will Be Able To See Daughter Gia Graduate

Teresa Giudice is holding out hope that her husband Joe will be able to resolve his legal situation in time to see his daughter Gia graduate, according to reports from People.

While in attendance at an event alongside some of her Real Housewives co-stars, Teresa was quiet about Joe’s prison sentence and the deportation to Italy that followed, making her only mention of it during the appearance at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut when she asked the audience to dedicate some prayers to Joe in the hope that will be able to see his daughter graduate.

Based on the reports, Giudice said to the audience gathered to see her, “Everybody, please pray for my family that my husband Joe gets to come home see our daughter Gia graduate.”

Giudice has said almost nothing since news first broke that a judge had ordered Joe to be deported back to his birthplace of Italy after the completion of his sentence in federal prison.

Her silence was broken in a subtle way through a post she made to Instagram on October 14. The post was a picture of the Statue of Liberty crying with the caption simply a praying hands emoji. A source told E! Online, that upon first hearing the news of Joe’s expected deportation, Teresa was “devastated.”

E!’s source also revealed some details about the difficulty that the family would face adjusting if and when Joe is deported, saying, “Teresa and Joe have no current plan in place for what to do next in their marriage, even though she is committed to finding a way to make this situation work for her family. She hates the idea of uprooting her children from their lives and leaving her elderly father who lives with her to move across the world.”

Both of Joe and Teresa’s two daughters have taken to Instagram to support their father, each posting loving tributes that emphasized the worry they felt about seeing their father leave the home they had grown up in.

Joe’s 17-year-old daughter Gia, who is approaching her graduation date, wrote on Instagram, “My father is no threat to society he is one of the most warm hearted people I know, he would never harm a soul. He puts everyone else before himself. I know who my father is and I think many of you do too. My father did his time and learned from his mistakes.”

Twelve-year-old Milania shared via Instagram the same sentiment as her sister, emphasizing that the fight to keep Joe in his adoptive country of the United States is far from finished.