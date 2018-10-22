Ben Affleck Moves On From Shauna Sexton As He’s Photographed On His Way To Church

After a tumultuous few months, it appears that things are finally looking up for Ben Affleck, according to reports from ET Online.

Affleck was photographed heading to a Sunday morning church service near his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, and the Justice League star carried a friendly persona and seemed at ease in his environment. He was smiling at his fellow attendees while dressed in jeans and a tan shirt to go with his black boots.

Affleck hasn’t been seen in public often since he and model Shauna Sexton ended their short-lived relationship on October 9, with the 46-year-old also dealing with rehab and divorce proceedings during the same time period.

Based on previous reports, ET Online revealed that a source close to Affleck told them regarding the breakup, “It was casual and not serious. Ben’s only priority right now is his sobriety and his family.”

Affleck originally checked into rehab in August where he confined himself for two weeks. While he checked out after, he has been continuing with his treatment. ET Online reports that it was Affleck who initiated the split with the 22-year-old Playboy model in an effort to fully dedicate himself to his rehabilitation.

Ben Affleck is bouncing back! https://t.co/kVvO468Bdh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 22, 2018

The source detailed, “Ben is truly dedicated to his sobriety and those around him are celebrating his turnaround. He is listening to the counselors and his loved ones and has finally ended his relationship with Shauna. Ben took the initiative to break things off.”

The source went on to explain that those close to Affleck feared that Sexton could trigger a relapse, saying, “This breakup was exactly what Ben’s friends had been hoping for because they felt Shauna could lead Ben back into the party world all over again. The counselors told Ben that he shouldn’t start a new relationship at this early point in his sobriety, especially with a woman who isn’t sober.”

His ex-wife Jennifer Garner has been one of the most important people in Affleck’s life when it came to his rehab experience. While Garner and Affleck remain close and share three children together, the source went on to reveal that she has moved on and has begun dating again.

The source said, “Jen has been a huge support to Ben and an incredibly present mother to their three children, but she realizes she needs more in life. While she loves and supports Ben for her children’s sake, her marriage has been over for years and she is ready to move on… Jen recently began dating and she loves it. She hasn’t had anything serious yet, but she’s been on several dates.”