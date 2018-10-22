‘Baki’ Season 3 Episode 18 Recap, Spoilers: Retsu Brutally Punishes Doyle, Jack Hanma Interferes

Will Jack Hanma be the one to give Doyle his first taste of defeat?

Baki Season 3 Episode 18, which is currently available on Netflix, featured the continuation of the battle between Retsu Kaioh and Hector Doyle. While they were drinking inside the bar, Doyle tried to set Retsu on fire using alcohol and a candle. However, Retsu already knew what the death row inmate was about to do.

Doyle fell into his own trap, and Retsu pinned a blade in his left eye. Retsu showed Doyle that there are more blades inside his shirt. Retsu turned Doyle’s body into a dartboard. Despite his condition, Doyle continued to taunt Retsu and rely on his cheap attacks. After using all the small blades, Retsu drew the sword at his back and cut Doyle’s body.

When he was about to finish Doyle, Jack Hanma appeared and injected something into Retsu that make him lost his consciousness. Baki Season 3 Episode 18 revealed that the main reason why Jack returned to Japan is not just to fight Baki but also to defeat the two remaining death row inmates. Jack wanted Doyle to be 100 percent recovered when he fights him so there will be no excuse when he destroys him using his bare hands.

Baki Season 3 Episode 18 featured the different personalities of Doyle and Retsu. Instead of leaving Retsu, Doyle decided to remain by his side to defend him from any danger. When he woke up, Retsu saw an unconscious Doyle and was surprised by the character he showed despite being considered as one of the most dangerous criminals in the world.

Retsu didn’t waste time to return the favor to Doyle. He decided to bring him to Shinshinkai Karate HQ where there were doctors to treat his wounds. On their way to the treatment facility, Retsu stopped a motorcycle using one hand and walked in the water. When he regained consciousness, Retsu offered Doyle the food he made. He also revealed that some of the students from their gym volunteered to donate blood to him.

Doyle thanked Retsu for his kindness and left the place through the window. Unfortunately, the death row inmate returned to his usual routine. Baki Season 3 Episode 18 featured Doyle entering the dojo to challenge Katsumi Orochi. As expected, Doyle was once again planning to do something horrible. He put on a suit worn by firefighters, scattered flour all over the dojo, and set Katsumi and his students on fire. Doyle left the place unscathed but he was surprised to see Doppo Orochi waiting for him and eager to take his revenge.