Kim Kardashian Says Paris Robbery Changed Her For The Better

Kim Kardashian’s life has gone through some major changes in the past few years and the reality television star and mogul would be the first to admit it, reports E! Online.

A major turning point was the night she was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room during a stay in Paris on October 2, 2016. While disguised as police officers, two men made their way inside of Kardashian’s room and left with about $10 million in jewelry. With more than two years to reflect on the frightening experience, Kardashian has revealed that in a way she is “grateful” for what happened to her.

During an appearance on Alec Baldwin’s self-titled talk show that shared its air date with her 38th birthday, Kardashian sat down with the actor and discussed every angle of her life from her marriage to her family to of course that fateful night in Paris.

“My life has definitely changed a lot in the last two years,” said Kardashian as she began to open up about the situation.

Based on early reports of the event, Kardashian, while unharmed, appeared to be emotionally shaken by what happened to her.

Kardashian detailed, “For a good year, I almost lost myself. I was never depressed, but I wasn’t motivated to get up and work like I used to. It shook me.”

Despite the year of emotional struggle, Kardashian came through it with valuable knowledge about who she was as a person, as she said, “There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m worth so much.’ That needed to change in me.”

While it’s a statement that would have appeared shocking at the time, Kardashian said she felt “grateful for the experience. Even though it was horrific and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself.”

Kardashian said the life-threatening experience exposed her to a valuable revelation, saying, “I felt like I was living in a bubble, and that opened me up to so much.”

In a report on the robbery, a source told E! Online that “she thought they were for sure going to kill her.”

One of the most obvious results of the robbery is how Kardashian carries herself on social media in front of her millions of followers. Everything that Kardashian posts to social media is done well after the event has occurred, ensuring her location is not easily trackable. She has also beefed up her security team who now maintain a 24/7 presence around her.