Olivia Culpo Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs And Toned Legs As She Waves Goodbye To Las Vegas

Olivia Culpo’s Las Vegas trip has finally come to an end. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram on Monday to wave goodbye to the Sin City by posting a couple of snaps from her trip, in which she’s seen showing off her sexy long legs and toned abs.

Culpo’s latest pictures show her posing in a busy Vegas street in a white crop top and black high-waist mini shorts as she held a drink and paraded her cute little Chanel purse. She completemented her look with a pair of white statement boots and retro sunglasses. She captioned the photo “Until next time #Vegas,” followed by a smiley emoji and a palm tree emoji.

Her 3.3 million Instagram followers were quick to shower her with compliments, with one user saying “So beautiful girl!!” and another one saying “Amazing Shot, you Look unbelievable.” The photo racked up almost 90,000 likes within a few hours only.

The model-actress has been in Las Vegas for what seems to be equal parts fun and business. She attended the JBL Fest 2018 at Caesars Palace, a three-day celebration where she served as the host. The exquisite weekend-long party featured music performances from Pitbull, Ellie Goulding, Tinie Tempah, and DJ Tigerlily, and appearances by Priyanka Chopra, Quincy Jones, AR Rahman, among others. Culpo also posted several times regarding advertisements and partnerships with JBL over the last few days.

As expected, the 26-year-old star rocked three glamorous outfits for the event, including a plunging sparkling peach mini-dress that she wore to host JBL Live! with Ellie Goulding and Tinie Tempah at the Vegas Brooklyn Bowl. She then headed for dinner at the Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan Casino, where she enjoyed a sweet treat while still wearing her sexy ensemble. Other outfits included a lacy, figure-hugging black jumpsuit that she opted for on the first night of the festival, and a racy completely see-through, skin-tight black dress that she rocked during the event’s last night.

The brunette bombshell is now back in Los Angeles, as she posted a series of Instagram stories in the California city that showed her getting ready for a photo shoots. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she is up for “Influencer of the Year” at the Revolve Awards this year, according to an Instagram story. Culpo will be running against other top-notch Instagram stars, including Mary Lawless Lee and Marianna Hewitt. The Revolve Awards are taking place for the second time this year, and fans can vote for their favorite influencers, online couples, social media accounts, and brands (both fashion and beauty).