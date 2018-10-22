Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard In Rare Couples Photo On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t shy about sharing photos of her curvy body on Instagram, but she’s been more reserved about sharing couples photos of herself and husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. In fact, since the two became engaged and married, Emily’s only shared six photos of herself with Sebastian.

The first time Sebastian made his way onto Emily’s Instagram, he was a blurred out figure in the backdrop of her giant engagement ring in the foreground. Since then, Emrata’s shared several photos of herself posing next to her husband. The closest she’d gotten before to sharing a picture of herself kissing Sebastian was in July, but it was a photo taken right before or after they’d shared a smooch.

So that makes Emrata’s newest photo all the more sweeter, as she shared a loving kiss with Sebastian. The model captioned it, “We gross & tbh idc,” but nobody agreed that it was “gross” at all. On the contrary, some commented on whether Sebastian is the “Luckiest person on earth?” while someone else said, “Love it.” The picture appears to be a selfie, as Emily wore a black polka-dot tank and Sebastian sported a brown jacket with green accents. Fans have liked the picture over 571,000 times in just four hours.

Ratajkowski also made a splash on her social media page when she shared a selfie with pouty, glossy lips and her giant engagement ring. The model looked straight at the camera, as she wore some blush and subtle eye makeup.

Emrata is not just a model and actress, but she also owns her own swimwear line called Inamorata. But when it comes to her roots, it’s all about art. This is what she revealed during an interview with Vogue in August.

“I come from a family of artists: my mother is a professor of English literature and is a very good writer, while my father is a painter. So, perhaps yes, it was in my blood, but I remember I wanted to be a fireman, too! I was and am a person who likes to change my mind.”

Emily also revealed that she still makes art on the side, and enjoys reading during her travels.

“When I sketch figures and shapes, it seems as if time stands still, while reading relaxes me and keeps me grounded in reality.”

Her love of art also likely helps her as she designs the swimwear for Inamorata, which Ratajkowski often promotes on her Instagram page.