Duchess Meghan Seen Cradling Baby Bump As She Steps Out On Fraser Island

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are almost halfway through their 16-day international tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, and the royal couple has had a jam-packed schedule to keep up with. Despite originally hoping to be able to stick to the full 76 engagements planned, the duchess, who last week shared the news that she is pregnant, has had to slow down in the last few days.

On Monday local time, the couple arrived at Fraser Island, where they were scheduled for another busy day observing the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy and meeting with elders at Lake McKenzie. In the meantime, Meghan was transported to the Kingfisher Bay Resort, where the couple is spending the night, to enjoy some much-needed downtime, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Members of the public were hoping that they might still get an opportunity to see the duchess in the afternoon when she and Harry were scheduled for a meet-and-greet at the Kingfisher Bay Jetty. Although Meghan had pulled out of the day’s engagements, a spokesperson for the couple said that they were trying to work around Meghan’s rest day to ensure she could still make a public appearance.

Fortunately, according to Express UK, the duchess did join her husband for their royal walkabout.

While walking along the jetty hand-in-hand with Harry, Meghan was photographed sweetly cradling her growing baby bump in a number of shots of the duchess.

After wearing a maroon and white polka dot dress in the morning when she arrived in Queensland, Meghan changed into a grey and white striped dress from the brand Reformation, and added a pair of flat brown leather lace-up sandals in a more practical option than her usual sky-high heels. She wore a similar pair of dark round sunglasses to the ones she was spotted wearing in Sydney on Sunday as she and Harry watched the first sailing competition of the Invictus Games.

At Kingfisher Bay Resort Jetty on Fraser Island The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by the Premier of Queensland @AnnastaciaMP. #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/uJjvps1Q0g — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 22, 2018

A royal aide explained why Meghan was not joining Harry for the day on Fraser Island, as she was previously scheduled to.

“She isn’t sick, she just had a tiring few days and we were concerned about the roads on the island which are incredibly bumpy and uncomfortable for anyone, let alone a pregnant woman. But the Duchess was very keen to re-join the Duke at the last engagement of the day to greet the people of the island.”

Harry has been urging his wife to take some time off their busy schedule, particularly after the Invictus Games opening ceremony on Saturday night ended up running over by more than two hours, leaving the duchess exhausted.