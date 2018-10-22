Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Couples Photo With Shirtless Zayn Malik & Gets 3.5 Million Likes In 5 Hours

Gigi Hadid’s fans went wild for a new Instagram pic of her and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. So much so, that the photo has garnered over 3.5 million likes in just five hours. That’s not bad, considering most of her recent photos received around a million likes each.

The photo showed the two smiling with eyes closed. Gigi wore a chic, white button-up shirt with dangle earrings and a matching necklace. Zayn is photographed with no shirt on, and you can see his tattoo on his chest. He also wore a gold necklace. The two, although not kissing, are certainly cozying up to each other.

This cute display of PDA has left fans going crazy, with fans sending their love to the happy couple. Many people took the picture as confirmation that the on-again, off-again couple are back together again. That left tons of people feeling “shook” and happy. However, most people knew that the two had broken up in March, and got back together in June.

Rumors also hint that Zayn was selling his home in London in order to move to New York City to live with Gigi. So many people already believed the two were back together.

Things took a bit of a rocky turn, however, when Zayn’s fling during their break-up went public with her story. The woman, Enrica Petrongari, recounted how she went to Malik’s apartment to give him a massage.

However, the massage turned into something more serious as the two started sending each other sexy texts following the first appointment. Eventually, Enrica had a one-night stand with Zayn, who ceased contact with her after she published a selfie from his apartment, detailed the Inquisitr.

But that’s all in the past now, and it appears that the couple is happy to be back together again. But for Zayn, the relationship has appeared to be a source of inspiration. In a new song called “Fingers,” he sings the following lyrics, described the Daily Mail.

“F**ked and I want ya/Looked and I loved ya/Stuck, now I need ya/Hopin’ I’d see ya/’I’ve been f**ked and I want ya, I can’t even text ya/’Cause my fingers ain’t broken, but my heart is.”

Whatever the case, the newest photo reveals that Gigi thinks being with Zayn is her “happy place,” which is sweet. From how happy they look in the picture, one can only hope that they stay together.