Krystal Nielson And Chris Randone Share Big News: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Take Major Relationship Step

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson have been joined at the hip since filming Bachelor in Paradise last summer. While they technically were facing a long-distance romance when they got engaged in the BIP finale, they didn’t let geography wreak havoc in their relationship. They’ve spent time in both her hometown in California and his neck of the woods in Florida since the finale aired and now they’re ready to take a big next step in their relationship.

Both Krystal and Chris have said that they were working on deciding where they would settle down together, and they hoped to make a decision by the beginning of November. Nielson and Randone had been saying that they figured they would end up either in San Diego or Orange County in California, but the time they spent in Florida together may have made that side of the country seem like a possibility too.

Ultimately, it looks like the Bachelor in Paradise stars are sticking with what’s become pretty familiar to the both of them. Both Krystal and Chris shared updates on Instagram over the weekend noting that they’ve chosen their next new home together and it looks like they’ll be sticking around San Diego where Nielson has been living.

Krystal shared a series of photos on Instagram revealing that she and Chris, along with her two dogs Wayne and Chucky, would soon officially be living together. They shared some photos of the place, which looks gorgeous, and noted that they need to do some furniture shopping now.

Chris shared a set of shots via his Instagram page too and detailed that they’ve officially been approved for their new place. The Bachelor in Paradise stars have mostly been spending time together at her place since going public with their engagement. It looks like they’re understandably anxious to have a place that is a fresh start for both of them where they can set down roots as a couple.

Krystal and Chris haven’t gotten serious about wedding planning yet, but it looks like they are certainly headed in that direction. The Bachelor in Paradise stars insist they are absolutely going to be tying the knot and by all accounts, it seems their relationship is going great so far.

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise was fairly successful in terms of creating couples that are still together several months after filming ended. Could Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone manage to be the first to tie the knot or will another BIP pair beat them to the altar? Fans love to see how well these two are doing and are hoping their relationship can go the distance.