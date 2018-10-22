Samsung Might Have Confirmed Galaxy S10’s In-Screen Features At Private Event

For the past few months, reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S10 would come with an in-screen fingerprint reader as one of its primary selling features. The latest from the Samsung rumor mill, however, hints at something even more impressive — a setup where not just the fingerprint reader, but also the device’s buttons, speakers, and sensors will be integrated into its display.

As related by Forbes, the information on the Galaxy S10’s in-screen features was gleaned by known leaker Ice Universe, who “managed to get eyes inside” at the 2018 Samsung OLED Forum, a private event the company held for about 20 of its “top business partners” earlier this week. In a Twitter post that included a photo from the event, Ice Universe said that Samsung “established the direction of mobile phone design” in the coming year with a PowerPoint presentation detailing the upcoming forms of technology.

All in all, Samsung used its presentation to illustrate four new features that it reportedly hopes to include in the Galaxy S10. For starters, the device’s Fingerprint on Display (FoD) technology, according to Forbes, will come with a “twist” not hinted at by previous reports, as this in-screen fingerprint reading system will use Ultrasonic pulses to create a “highly secure 3D map” of a user’s fingerprints.

While other devices, such as Apple’s iPhones, have used vibration feedback technology in recent years, the Samsung Galaxy S10’s expected Haptics on Display (HoD) feature will “create the sensation of physical buttons” on the device’s screen, which could allow for a gaming experience with in-screen controller buttons that feel like physical ones. Likewise, Sound on Display (SoD) lets the Galaxy S10’s screen double as a giant speaker, with the speakers located underneath the display instead of externally.

Lastly, Forbes explained that the newly unveiled Under Panel Sensors (UPS) could be the “most exciting” of the four features teased at Samsung’s event. This allows the camera lens, facial recognition sensor, and other similar parts to be placed underneath the display while removing the need for a notch or a bezel, and the need for pop-up camera housings used on the Oppo Find X and other devices.

“When a phone used those sensors to take a picture or unlock the device, it would only need to turn off the pixels above each sensor for the component to function normally,” Gizmodo added.

While Forbes wrote that the new features could potentially help Samsung achieve its goal by making the Galaxy S10 an all-screen phone, the publication added that there might be some compromises involved, such as the lack of water resistance due to all the “moving parts” required by the new UPS technology. Furthermore, Forbes stressed that it’s still “impossible to say” if the Galaxy S10 will indeed come with all of the new forms of technology Samsung teased at its event earlier this week.