Scott Disick Is A ‘Better Man’ Now That He’s Dating Sofia Richie, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Scott Disick is reportedly a much better man now that he is dating Sofia Richie than he ever was while with his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick is reportedly a much better person in his relationship with Sofia Richie. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously struggled when he was involved with Kourtney Kardashian.

“Scott is looking and living much healthier than ever and it seems like it’s all thanks to Sofia. Sofia really takes care of herself and is well groomed. Scott is partying less, is behaving more maturely and is being a better father,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to say that “Sofia has managed to pull off” getting Scott to act more mature and spend much more time with his children, son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign. “Sofia really is good for Scott and is turning him into a better man.”

“Scott has even lost weight, cut his hair, trimmed his unruly beard and looks probably the best he ever has. He’s on the right track of properly taking care of himself and Sofia seems to help keep him grounded and on the right path. He truly has never looked so good.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly can’t believe that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still together. The couple has been dating for over a year now, and seem to be getting more serious by the day.

The pair is often seen out together for date nights, taking vacations with one another, and even spending time with Disick’s children. However, Kardashian allegedly never thought they would make it so far.

Kourt is said to be surprised that Scott and Sofia haven’t broken up yet for many reasons, one of which is their huge age gap. Disick celebrated his 35th birthday this year, while Sofia recently turned 20-years-old.

In addition, Kardashian reportedly believed that Sofia wouldn’t want to date an older man who was tied down with kids, especially since she is so young and beautiful. She is also said to think that Disick and Richie have nothing in common with one another.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s famous family allegedly believes that she and Scott Disick are meant to be together. Kourt’s mother, Kris Jenner, reportedly thinks that as soon as they are both single at the same time they will reconnect and finally get the happy ending that they missed the first time around.