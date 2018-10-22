‘One Piece’ Chapter 921 Names Three Powerful Samurais Who Will Join Strawhat Pirates Alliance

Are the three powerful samurais enough to take down a Yonko commander?

The upcoming war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Hundred Beast Pirates is near. In the latest chapter of One Piece, which is currently available at Mangastream, Kinemon and the Strawhat Pirates are currently busy gathering information all over the Wano Country about Emperor Kaido. Most of the members of the Strawhat Pirates have their own roles to play. They also wore a disguise to prevent themselves from being recognized by the Beast Pirates.

After giving the Strawhat Pirates their missions and new clothes, Kinemon said his plan was to search for three powerful samurais that will help them in the upcoming war. These include Kawamatsu, Denjiro, and Boy Ashura. One Piece Chapter 921 revealed that those three samurai are each worth 100 men.

Eiichiro Oda has yet to reveal their skills and appearances, but it is highly likely that the three samurais combined have the capability to take down a Yonkou commander. Before they start to infiltrate Emperor Kaido’s territory, Onigashima, Kinemon wants to gather allies as much as he could. As of now, the Strawhat Pirates alliance consists of the Luffy and Strawhat Pirates, Law and Heart Pirates, Inuarashi and the Musketeers, Nekomamushi and the Guardians, Marco the Phoenix and the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates, and the rebels of the Wano Country.

Aside from the three mentioned by Kinemon, another powerful Samurai in Wano Country may also consider joining the Strawhat Pirates alliance. One Piece Chapter 921 featured Shutenmaru, the boss of the mountain bandits in Wano who stole all the food and water Luffy gave to the people of the Leftover Town. Despite the bad things he did to the citizens of Wano, Shutenmaru hasn’t shown any interest in being an ally of Emperor Kaido.

The latest chapter of One Piece showed how powerful Shutenmaru really is. While they are collecting all the food and water at the Leftover Town, Emperor Kaido’s right-hand man, Jack the Drought, came, looking for Luffy. Jack saw Shutenmaru and asked him to become a servant of Emperor Kaido.

Shutenmaru refused and immediately attacked Jack using his katana. The fight stopped when Emperor Kaido appeared in the sky in his dragon form, which may have been caused by his devil fruit power.

Shutenmaru will be a valuable ally for the Strawhat Pirates alliance, provided that he manages to escape after attacking a Yonko commander. Once he learns that there are still living samurais and people who plan to go against Emperor Kaido, Shutenmaru may consider joining them and save their country.