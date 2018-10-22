Ariana Grande Spotted Treating Herself To Retail Therapy, Post-Breakup

Grande appears to be enjoying a little retail therapy as she heals from her breakup with Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande can’t seem to sidestep the media spotlight as of late. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the young singer headed to the Bronx to lean on her family – especially her mother – for support following her breakup with Pete Davidson.

As those who have been following Grande and Davidson know, the relationship recently came to a very public end. Most didn’t find the split too shocking as fans had only recently gotten used to the idea of the two being engaged given they had only been together for a short period of time. Moreover, the 25-year-old singer has been dealing with a lot, emotionally, following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

While Grande and Miller were no longer in a relationship – and she had moved on to Pete – she still cared about Mac very dearly as a friend. So, she took the news of his death hard. It also didn’t help that some blamed Grande as the reason he died.

According to TMZ, Grande was photographed enjoying some retail therapy in New York City on Sunday. The singer had a few giant Chanel totes tucked under each arm as she glared at the camera snapping her photo with an unfriendly stare. Ariana appeared to be keeping things cozy in a huge puffy coat, matching white boots, and a pair of gray leggings. Still shying away from her signature hairstyle, Grande donned a tight ball-like bun on the top of her head.

While Ariana didn’t look particularly friendly in the photo and Daily Mail reports the young singer was shying away from fans during her time in New York City, she still appeared to being doing a lot better than Davidson.

Ariana Grande Treats Pete Davidson Split with Chanel Shopping Spree https://t.co/iYTfNuLAaS — TMZ (@TMZ) October 21, 2018

TMZ also obtained photos of Davidson with a hood up and his head down as he appeared to be struggling a little harder with the breakup than Grande was.

Davidson also recently broke the silence on his split from Ariana, noting that he would have to cover up some Grande-themed tattoos and that he needed a new roommate. Pete also tossed a little shade at Miller noting that he hoped he didn’t “kill himself” after losing Ariana as a significant other.

"I've been covering a bunch of tattoos." https://t.co/gv3o8GuiEu — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) October 21, 2018

Ariana has been keeping a low profile on social media following the death of Miller. According to E! News, sources close to the singer reveal she is leaning heavily on her friends and family as she heals from all the turmoil currently lingering in her life.

While some speculated she called things off with Davidson because of Miller’s death, Ariana and Pete claim the split was a mutual decision because it wasn’t the right time for them to be in a healthy relationship.