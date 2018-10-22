Duchess Meghan Might Still Make A Public Appearance On Fraser Island After Pulling Out Of Engagements

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has had a hard time keeping up with the grueling 16-day schedule set out for her and husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, on their first major international tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

After it was announced last week Monday that the Duchess is pregnant with the couple’s first child, she seemed to carry out the first few days of official engagements without a hitch. But over the weekend she has faltered. On Saturday, the Invictus Games opening ceremony ran over by more than two hours, and Prince Harry later encouraged his wife to take a break and get some much-needed rest.

This request saw her sit out the first event of the Invictus Games on Sunday morning, before joining Harry in the afternoon to watch a sailing race. The couple has traveled to Fraser Island on Monday morning local time, but again it has been announced that Meghan will be skipping the day’s events in favor of some rest. Fans in the region are disappointed to be missing the Duchess, but according to news.com.au, there may still be a chance to see Meghan.

Apparently, a spokesperson for the couple has shared that Meghan does not want to let anyone down, and they are “working towards an appearance on the island today.” This will likely be at the scheduled meet-and-greet in the afternoon at the Kingfisher Bay Jetty.

The couple arrived in Queensland at the Hervey Bay Airport shortly before 11:30 on Monday morning, and were quickly whisked off separately as Harry went to fulfill their engagements and Meghan was taken to the Kingfisher Bay Resort where they are spending the night. While Harry boarded a barge to get to the rainforest, Meghan took a fancier — and much faster — boat to the resort.

The Duchess stepped out in a maroon and white polka dot button-up dress with a tea-length hemline, a tie around her barely-there baby bump, and thick straps. She added a practical pair of maroon flats to her look and had her hair tied back into a ponytail as she waved to the crowds while boarding her boat.

In the meantime, while Meghan gets some much-needed rest, Prince Harry will continue on as scheduled. Starting with an official smoking ceremony from traditional owners of the land, the duke will also be observing the progress of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy on the island, and making a visit to Lake McKenzie with traditional elders before the meet-and-greet is scheduled to take place, per 9News.

According to ABC, the couple will be feasting on more local delicacies today on Fraser Island, with the likes of kangaroo, crocodile, and even emu on the menu.