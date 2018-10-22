‘Days Of Our Lives’ Shocker: Tyler Christopher Out As Stefan DiMera Permanently

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that actor Tyler Christopher may be out permanently as Stefan DiMera.

According to a recent report by Monsters and Critics, Tyler Christopher has taken a leave of absence from Days of our Lives and was replaced by former General Hospital star Brandon Barash.

Now, just weeks after the news of Tyler Christopher’s leave from the show, it appears that he may not be returning at all. A source claims that the actor won’t be returning to the show at all now after only playing the role of Stefan DiMera for a year. Before that, he portrayed the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital.

Days of our Lives viewers may be confused about what is going on, especially since neither NBC nor Tyler Christopher has confirmed the rumors. There is also speculation among viewers about whether or not Brandon Barash will take over the role of Stefan permanently, or if they will recast the role yet again as a part of a more permanent solution.

Of course, fans can’t help but wonder if Tyler’s alleged departure from DOOL may have something to do with his former role on General Hospital. Could he be returning to the soap to play Nikolas Cassadine again?

However, if Days of our Lives does decide to write off the character of Stefan, another DiMera may be on their way back to Salem.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that some presumed dead characters may be making their way back to Salem very soon. Last week, viewers watched as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) frantically searched for the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and found nothing but a lot of locked doors with initials on them.

The initials read, E.D., W.R., A.V., A.D., and V.A., which led fans to believe that characters such as E.J. DiMera (Formerly James Scott), Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay), Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), Anthony “Tony” DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) are all alive and being kept in the warehouse where Kristen DiMera is seemingly keeping them following their resurrections.

Sadly, according to an earlier report by the Inquisitr, the soap will also reportedly being saying a tearful goodbye to the beloved character Nicole Walker. The character will reportedly be killed off this week after an explosion at the warehouse, meaning that there could be a ton of casting changes on Days of our Lives in the very near future.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.