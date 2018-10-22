Samaira Mehta, 10-Year-Old Coder, Already Has Google & Microsoft’s Attention

Samaira Mehta started coding when she was just six-years-old.

Despite being just 10-years-old, Samaira Mehta has acquired what Business Insider describes as a “cult-like following” thanks to her success as a computer programmer. This young coder is the CEO and founder of a company called CoderBunnyz. Receiving national recognition for her company, Samaira has spoke at more than a dozen conferences across Silicon Valley.

Eyes first landed on Mehta when she was just eight-years-old after creating a game called CoderBunnyz. The purpose of the game was to teach other children – just like her – how to be a programmer as well. According to Business Insider, young Samaira started computer coding when she was just six-years-old.

Mehta’s successful promotion of her CoderBunnyz game wasn’t just a happy accident or pure luck. Her father, Rakesh, assisted her in creating an effective marketing plan to launch the game. Given her father’s career as an Intel engineer as well as an alum at Sun Microsystems/Oracle, Samaira’s interest in computer programming makes sense.

Mehta’s game was so successful, she launched a sequel to teach children coding using artificial intelligence called CoderMindz. Her second game is being coined as the first AI board game to hit the market. The game will focus on teaching children basic AI concepts and principals.

Her younger brother – six-year-old Aadit – assisted her in the development of the new game. Being the same age his sister was when their father started teaching her to code, most assume Aadit will go on to do great things as well.

The talented young lady has met a number of influential people including Mark Zuckerberg. Mehta went trick-or-treating in Zuckerberg’s neighborhood and stood in a “very long line” for the opportunity to meet him. She seized the opportunity and spoke to Zuckerberg about her interest in coding.

“He was handing out chocolates. I told him I was a young coder and he told me to keep going, you’re doing great,” Samaira recalled to Business Insider.

As her games continued to gain recognition, Samaira was booked for workshops all across Silicon Valley. This included a workshop at Google’s headquarters where Stacy Sullivan, Google’s Chief Culture Officer, told the young coder she could come work for Google once she finished college. In addition to Google and many other companies, Samaira also gave a presentation at Microsoft.

While a lot of companies like Google and Microsoft have their eyes on this young coder, she isn’t sure what her plans are or if she’d like to work for these companies in the future. Given her success and talent, she can likely go work for whatever company she chooses.