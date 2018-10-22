Michael Avenatti Breaks Pledge To Hold ‘Resistance’ Rally For Beto O’Rourke

“I am excited to announce that I will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s. We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again. #Basta,” spotlight-loving lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted in September.

Avenatti backed off his pledge, the Washington Examiner reports.

After the Trump campaign announced that 100,000 requests were made for tickets, Avenatti gave up on holding his “resistance” rally, citing scheduling conflicts.

“It’s Beto’s show because it’s his race,” the lawyer added.

President Donald Trump will campaign for Republican Ted Cruz, but Avenatti evidently will not aid the Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

It remains relatively unclear what Michael Avenatti’s actual reasons for canceling the rally are, but this is not the first for the prominent attorney to get in trouble via Twitter.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Avenatti attempted to get on the O’Rourke bandwagon – the Texas Democrat is breaking all campaign fundraising records – and tweeted out a link suggesting that his followers donate to O’Rourke’s campaign.

It was later revealed that Avenatti was redirecting half the donations to his own political action committee. The lawyer, who is also eyeing a 2020 presidential run, subsequently deleted the tweet and admitted to redirecting donations to himself, but added that other Democrats “do the same thing.”

Rising to prominence after representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her case against President Donald Trump, Avenatti continues to make regular appearances on cable news programming. He has also represented Julie Swetnick, the third woman to accuse Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Michael Avenatti backs off Texas "resistance" rally on same day as Trump's https://t.co/tirceCikrQ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 21, 2018

Swetnick alleged that Kavanaugh organized gang raped parties. Avenatti and Swetnick’s presence in the Kavanaugh saga was later cited as one of the reasons Trump’s Supreme Court pick got confirmed. As the Inquisitr noted, critics argued that Avenatti and Swetnick had destroyed the credibility of individuals like Christine Blasey Ford.

From representing Stormy Daniels and Julie Swetnick, over stumping for Beto O’Rourke, to promising to hold a “resistance” rally for Beto O’Rourke and then backtracking, Michael Avenatti seems to have managed to entangle himself in a slew of scandals.

But he’s not going away, at least not yet.

Earlier today, the 47-year-old attorney boasted his “unique skill set,” alleging that other Democratic Party candidates have no chance at beating Donald Trump.

“The bottom line is the Democrat Party has no business nominating somebody that cannot beat Donald Trump,” he said.

Avenatti also urged the Democratic Party to fight a “brutal campaign,” according to the Daily Mail.