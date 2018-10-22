Duchess Meghan And Prince Harry Go Their Separate Ways On Day 7 Of Royal Tour

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will bow out the events on day 7 of the royal tour, leaving her husband, Prince Harry, to fly solo. Both the Duke and Duchess were scheduled to tour Fraser Island, but Meghan’s itinerary was recently pared back so that she can pace herself for the rest of the tour.

As The Inquisitr previously reported. Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry’s first child had been keeping up with the rigorous schedule until the morning after the Invictus Games’ opening ceremony. The event started and ended late due to a tropical storm and the former Suits’ actress took the morning off to rest, leaving Harry to attend the Games’ road cycling tournament by himself.

But the Duke didn’t have to wait too long to have his wife at his side once more. Meghan attended a lunchtime reception for the Invictus competitors and the sailing competition later in the day.

At the end of the sailing, Harry got to show off his protective side when a burly member of the American team jumped onto their boat and gave him a huge bear hug. As the man moved to hug Meghan, Harry made sure to ask him not to hug her in the same way because she is carrying their child.

“Oh, I know,” said the American sailor, to laughter from both Harry and Meghan.

Kensington Palace posted a video of the exchange on their Instagram page.

According to Nine News Australia, today Meghan and Harry took a flight to Hervey Bay in Queensland before they each took separate boats to Fraser Island.

Harry’s boat ride will take him to his official duties for the day. He is scheduled to meet with traditional elders at Lake McKenzie, on the island, Nine News reports.

Rebecca Nash, the royal editor at Hello! tweeted that Harry will head to Pile Valley to unveil a dedication to Queens Canopy, a forest conservation initiative that includes over 50 Commonwealth member states.

Emily Andrews, the royal correspondent for The Sun tweeted that Meghan will head to the resort on Fraser Island where she and her husband will be staying for the duration of their trip.

In a previous Twitter post, Andrews expressed that she’d be shocked that there was no scheduled downtime for Harry and Meghan for their first royal tour.

“I was always a little surprised that there was no downtime/day off scheduled on this tour when I saw the itin,” she wrote. “This was partly due to it being book-ended by Eug’s wedding & Charles & Camilla’s African tour. Plus Meghan & Harry wanting to pack in as much as poss.”