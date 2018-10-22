‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who’s Back From The Dead?

Days of our Lives spoilers are running wild after the soap opera left fans with a huge cliffhanger last week.

According to a report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives fans watched as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) frantically searched for the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

After knocking out Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), Nicole went searching down a long hallway for Eric. However, all she found were a lot of locked doors with initials on them.

The initials were A.D., E.D., V.A., A.V., and W.R. Of course, Days of our Lives fans immediately began to speculate about what people were in which rooms, and it seems that they may have cracked the code.

In addition to E.J. DiMera being in one of the rooms, it seems that Anthony “Tony” DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), may also be alive, as well as Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), whom fans saw wake up in a panic after being shot and killed by Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

In addition, W.R. seems to stand for Wilhelm Rolf, the doctor who developed the resurrection serum. Fans last saw Dr. Rolf last year when Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) tried to probe him for information. However, instead of spilling any information to her he took a pill and committed suicide, but it looks like he didn’t stay dead for long.

Meanwhile, the initials A.V. seemingly had some Days of our Lives viewers stumped. Some believe that the person behind the door could be Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun).

As some fans will remember, Ava was a nemesis of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). She died after their son, Joey, killed her in her hospital bed. He later admitted to the murder and is currently in prison for the crime.

After Ava’s death, Steve found out that a child they had conceived together, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), was alive and well. Tripp eventually came to live in Salem and built a good relationship with both Steve and Kayla.

If Ava is alive it will likely mean a huge storyline for Tripp, who will meet his mother for the first time, and Joey could be released from prison. In addition, Tony will be returned to Anna, who has been mourning his untimely death for years.

DOOL viewers are now wondering what the return of the character will mean for the rest of Salem, and how it will change the landscape of the show.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for time.