Bella Hadid Shows Off Abs In Sexy Gym Photo

It looks like Bella Hadid is determined to bring sexy back this weekend. On Saturday, October 20, the 22-year-old model posted a photo of herself wearing a tiny pink bikini while soaking up some vitamin D, and tonight, she’s putting in some work at the gym.

Hadid took to Instagram to share a quick selfie while in the gym. The model can be seen wearing typical gym attire, a sports bra and bike shorts, perfectly showing off her toned abs and legs. She’s also rocking ankle weights to take her workout to the next level.

According to Vogue, Hadid is serious when it comes to fitness, and she has the body to prove it. The model tries to work out for several hours every day.

“When time is on my side, I train with my coach for intensive sessions. I run non-stop for 20 minutes followed by a boxing session and finally a series of weights targeting the abs and glutes. We keep the routines varied, so the sessions are always fun,” she said.

Hadid credits “boxing and a series of targeted ab workouts” for her amazingly toned mid-section. While in the ring, she enjoys sparring with sister, Gigi, who is just as devoted to staying fit.

Like most of her photos, Hadid’s gym selfie was well-received by her 20 million Instagram followers. She captioned the photo with a muscle flexing emoji and “NY.”

A report from PopSugar says Hadid enjoys training with celebrity personal trainer and former UPenn football player Joe Holder. Holder says he works with a number of Victoria’s Secret Angels and he trains them in the same way he trains athletes.

“I’m big into conditioning, using battle ropes, Airdyne Bikes, Prowler, and of course their feet,” he told W Magazine. “Strength training is very good for injury prevention and making sure they increase their strength so then their overall work capacity can increase in conjunction with their base level of cardiovascular fitness.”

Hadid says she tries to keep her diet as clean as possible but isn’t opposed to having the occasional cheat meal and a bit of carbs. But when she isn’t indulging in cheat meals, she’s packing in the protein and staying hydrated, according to People.

As for her preferred gym jams, the model says she’ll usually just listen to whatever is on the radio. But anything from the ’80s and ’90s with “an upbeat rhythm” will get her going.