‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis Takes Oscar’s Case, Draws Julian Closer To Kim

Oscar is about to sue his parents with the help of Alexis Davis.

Alexis is bringing on the fury on General Hospital in the coming days after she decides to take on Oscar Nero’s case against his parents. The teen explained his situation to her, but Alexis was pretty dead set against suing Kim and Drew. Oscar wants to be the only one who is in charge of his health care, and that means not taking part in the trial that his mother wants to set up to keep him alive.

The latest General Hospital spoilers indicate that Alexis will end up saying yes to Oscar to sue his parents for emancipation. This will infuriate Kim and will have Drew scratching his head wondering why she would do this. This will also draw Julian into this situation since he and Kim are involved. With his ex-wife taking her son’s case against her, Kim may think that she is trying to get back at her for being with Julian.

According to SheKnows Soaps for this upcoming week, Julian will stay by Kim’s side to help her. She will, of course, be totally upset by all that is going on. She just wants her son to beat his brain cancer and will do whatever it takes to keep him alive. Oscar, on the other hand, is dead-set against getting the experimental treatment that may possibly fail anyway. He wants to live out the rest of his life his own way.

Alexis is expected to get a lot of flak for agreeing to the case. According to the newest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it is hinted that Kim and Drew will be taking steps to fight their son on this. What is Alexis’ motive for doing this? Does it really involve Julian?

Thursday's #GH recap! We may all agree that counseling would be a good approach when Oscar asks Alexis to emancipate him.https://t.co/kSW6srcnXY pic.twitter.com/C0y6qzRVmV — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) October 18, 2018

Co-head writer Shelly Altman told SOD that the lawyer does have her own motives for taking Oscar as a client and that Alexis definitely knows exactly what she is doing. Maybe this means that she has a way to make sure everything turns out for both parties eventually.

General Hospital fans who are rooting for Julian and Alexis to get back together may have a long wait. It seems that he and Kim are getting closer than ever, with all that she is going through. He has been there for her even when she tried to push him away.

This week will kick off the emotional roller coaster ride for Kim, Drew, and Oscar, and Julian and Alexis will be drawn into their chaos as well. Stay tuned to General Hospital to see exactly what Alexis’ end game will be in this case.