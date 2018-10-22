Prepare For A 5000 Pound Order Of Nachos

Nacho lovers rejoice: the ultimate nacho platter is coming.

Who doesn’t love nachos? At most restaurants serving nacho platters, the general consensus is “the bigger, the better.” Nacho lovers want big platters with a mountain of toppings.

A restaurant in Las Cruces, New Mexico already holding the world record for world’s biggest enchilada, is now preparing to create the world’s biggest nacho platter at 5,000 pounds, according to a report from Las Cruces Sun News.

This is an attempt to gain a spot in the Guinness Book Of World Records. The original record was held by a restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas.

City officials were simply not allowing their pride in nachos to be bested by a city in Kansas and coordinators immediately began work on making the world record their own.

Jennifer Bales, Director of Visit Las Cruces shared her thoughts.

“The moment I learned that Kansas held the record for the world’s largest nachos, I knew we’d be going for it. Las Cruces does so many things well and we simply refuse to be bested at nachos.”

The creation of this nacho monstrosity is set to be a legitimate event and will be unveiled on November 10, 2018. The upcoming event will be called “Noche de Nachos” or “Night of Nachos.”

Coordinators are preparing to bring in truckloads of chili, cheese, and of course, nachos.

The city of Las Cruces Economic Development Department will host the event along with Visit Las Cruces and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

Mexican Consulate in El Paso, The Game Sports Bar & Grill, and a number of other local restaurant sponsors will also be involved.

vm2002 / Shutterstock

New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff White believes this event is a great chance to promote food products from New Mexico.

“Our state’s growers produce many high-quality foods, and our agriculture industry also offers numerous value-added products. This event is ideal for showcasing many of the tasty, locally-sourced New Mexico products our [agriculture] industry has to offer. And when you put those products together, they create great food and great fun.”

The event is open to the public, will begin at 7:30 P.M., and will also feature music performances from a number of different artists.

The official weigh-in for the world record will occur at 8:30 P.M., followed by a headlining band.

Nacho lovers in New Mexico are of course encouraged to attend, but nacho lovers across the entire country may be tempted to check out a nacho platter of this magnitude.