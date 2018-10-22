Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Make Their First Public Outing With Their Newborn Son

As Kate Middleton returns from her maternity leave following the April birth of Louis, her sister Pippa is adjusting to life as a mother. Sunday, she and husband James Matthews were seen publicly for the first time since the birth of their first child just six days ago — a son whose name has not yet been revealed. The couple was spotted chatting while taking a walk near their home. James pushed the baby in a stroller while Pippa linked her left arm in his right arm. They each also held onto the leash of one of their two dogs.

The birth of Pippa and James’ baby fell on the same day that Kensington Palace announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child.

Daily Mail reports that Pippa’s son was born in St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where her sister Kate gave birth to all three of her children. He weighed eight pounds and nine ounces. None of the royals were sighted visiting the newest member of the family in the hospital, but James Middleton, the younger brother of Pippa and Kate, was seen paying his new nephew a visit the day after he was born. It is possible, however, that Kate, William, or other members of the royal family have visited the new addition to the family without being seen. Kensington Palace has not commented on whether Prince William or Kate Middleton have seen their new nephew.

The new parents weren’t seen leaving the hospital and are believed to have done so Tuesday night through a door on the side of the hospital instead of through the front door. Carole Middleton, Pippa’s mother, was seen bearing a hamper and a box full of gifts when she visited the new parents’ home Friday.

A cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis! https://t.co/9hBdLedE48 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 16, 2018

Earlier this week E! News reported on the enduring friendship between Kate and Pippa and how it will likely impact their lives now that both sisters are mothers. With three children of her own now, Kate is sure to be a great source of support and advice for new mother Pippa, able to answer any question she may have. Kate and William have historically spent every other December with the Middleton family. If they continue that tradition this year, December will be spent with the Middleton’s, giving the sisters lots of time to discuss their children and begin new family traditions that include Kate and Pippa’s newest babies.