Jenna Johnson Claps Back At Hater On Instagram, ‘DWTS’ Star’s Fiance Val Chmerkovskiy Supports His Lady

Celebrities often use social media to communicate with their fans and build up a fan base, but their decision to utilize social media always comes with a risk. It’s entirely too common for people to leave mean comments on posts and it can be hard for those creating the posts to brush them off. That is a scenario that Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson faced on a recent post, and she did not let it go unchallenged.

A few days ago, Jenna Johnson posted a photo on Instagram and she noted that she was trying on wedding jewelry. As Dancing with the Stars fans know, Jenna got engaged to fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy during a vacation in Europe recently and it looks like she’s making progress in the planning process.

Most of Jenna’s followers loved the photo, noting how beautiful she looked. Unfortunately, one person commented with something quite hateful and Johnson later posted a screenshot of it and her response.

On the post where the DWTS was trying on wedding jewelry, someone commented that they didn’t think Val would have wanted to marry Jenna if Johnson “were still fat.” Jenna shared a screenshot of that comment, blurring out the user name, and noted that it was just one of hundreds of hurtful comments she’s read about herself in the past few days.

Jenna wondered why people write hateful things about others online and Jenna said she’s done wasting her time reading these kinds of things or letting them affect her. Johnson added that she’s glad for a fiance her loves her for her and what she is on the inside, not for how she looks or how much she weighs.

The DWTS pro implored her followers to be better to one another and spread love and kindness. Jenna’s fans know that she has lost some weight over the past couple of years and she’s worked hard to get to where she is now.

Johnson has been quite open on Instagram about the struggles she’s endured to get to a healthier place and be confident in who she is. She may do her best to brush off the hateful comments, but it’s easy to understand why notes like the one she called out would feel hurtful.

The Dancing with the Stars pro got lots of love from her followers, as well as her DWTS crew on that emotional post. Val joked about how she already knew and he wanted her to give him some suger, and troupe member Hayley Erbert said the comment was unbelievable and that she loved her. Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna’s future sister-in-law, weighed in, and hundreds of social media followers did their best to lift her spirits.

Jenna Johnson is clearly in amazing shape these days, but she was never “fat.” In addition, fiance Val Chmerkovskiy has been with the Dancing with the Stars dancer for quite some time now, so the comment was hurtful and inaccurate on many levels. Despite the hurtful note that was made initially, it looks like the DWTS star is doing her best to forge forward and lean on those who are stepping up with positivity to share.