Meghan Markle Attends Invictus Reception With Harry After Some Rest

Harry and Kensington Palace are said to be trying to make sure the duchess paces herself while keeping a busy schedule.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up the sixth day of their Australia tour Sunday with a reception that afternoon, according to a report from People.

The event was hosted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and took place at the Pavilion Restaurant in Sydney. The royal couple wore coordinating outfits – Harry in black pants, a gray blazer, and brown suede shoes, and Meghan in a black turtleneck and black pants paired with an L’Agence white striped blazer and black Deneuve bow pumps from Aquazzura. The pregnant duchess missed a cycling event earlier in the day in order to get some rest but seemed refreshed and healthy at the reception.

Meghan Markle attended the opening ceremonies for this year’s Invictus Games that ran well into the night Saturday, and Kensington Palace soon announced that her schedule would be cut back a bit as the royal couple prepares to continue their travels to Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. As a result, Harry attended Sunday morning festivities, including meeting competitors and presenting medals alone, while his wife rested. Their travels will last a total of 16 days and include 76 events, a rather demanding schedule for an expectant mother, so it’s no surprise the palace made this announcement.

“After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half of the tour.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been meeting athletes taking part in the Invictus Games in Sydney. The Duke founded the Games back in 2014 to inspire recovery & support rehabilitation for wounded, injured & sick Servicemen and Women.

Follow #IG2018 on @KensingtonRoyal. pic.twitter.com/oQPkzXe4Bb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 21, 2018

A royal source confirmed that giving Meghan a bit of a break Sunday was an effort to pace her and ensure she isn’t doing more than she should, although she’s eager to do it all, despite reportedly being about 12 weeks into her pregnancy. While attending the Invictus Games with Harry, Meghan attended the sailing competition and attended an “anti-bad vibes” circle on Bondi Beach with her husband, the duke. On Saturday, she also attended the opening of an extension to the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park and a Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island with Harry. The royal source explained that while those close to her want her to enjoy her travels, they also know that it’s crucial that she get sufficient rest.

“We want to make sure she gets enough rest at the beginning of the day and at the end of the day. If it has been a very late night due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to adjust for that.”

Five hundred competitors will take part in this year’s Invictus Games. They will travel from 18 countries. Next on Harry and Meghan’s Australia itinerary are Fraser Island, Lake McKenzie, and Kingfisher Bay.