The debut season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is currently airing and fans are anxious for spoilers. The full season was pre-taped over the summer, so there are no live voting or live eliminations. As a result, there are already plenty of DWTS Juniors spoilers floating around, and so far, it looks like they’re legitimate.

Folks on Reddit have been tracking all of the spoilers for Dancing with the Stars: Juniors and they nailed the first few cuts. For Episode 3, airing on Sunday, October 21, viewers will watch a Disney-themed show and spoilers suggest that Sophia Pippen, her partner Jake Monreal, and their mentor Sasha Farber will be eliminated.

Week 4 is a Halloween-themed week, and it seems that Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, her partner Tristan Ianiero, and their mentor Artem Chigvintsev will head home. The fifth episode has each pair choosing their own song, and Dancing with the Stars: Juniors spoilers say that Jason Maybaum, Elliana Walmsley, and mentor Emma Slater will be cut.

Episode 6 apparently has a 90s theme and it’s said to be the end of the road for Akash Vukoti, Kamri Peterson, and mentor Witney Carson. Episode 7 will have each junior dedicating a dance to someone and it looks like Mandla Morris, Brightyn Brems, and mentor Cheryl Burke will wrap up their DWTS Juniors time at that point.

The eighth show is apparently Part 1 of the finale, and nobody is eliminated. That leaves four pairs for the last episode: Kenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko, Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine and mentor Brandon Armstrong, Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold and mentor Lindsay Arnold, and Sky Brown with JT Church and mentor Alan Bersten.

The insiders revealing the Dancing with the Stars: Juniors spoilers via Reddit indicate that the second, third, and fourth-place finishers weren’t announced. Rather, just the winner was revealed and it seems that Sky, JT, and Alan took first place. This team may come as as surprise winner for some viewers, but it sounds as if they really wowed the judges and turned in some stellar performances.

While the folks at PureDWTS chose not to share specific elimination spoilers for DWTS: Juniors, they did reveal scoop on which teams scored the top scores for each episode. Miles and Rylee along with Kenzie and Sage do well during the Disney performances, and it seems that Miles and Rylee really knock it out of the park with their Halloween dance, too.

The choice week seemingly brings the first “10” of the season and it goes to Ariana and Artyon, who lead the pack in that episode. Thanksgiving week brings a 29 out of 30 for Sky and JT, and Rylee and Miles top the leaderboard again the following week. Kenzie and Sage snagged a perfect score during Episode 8, but it sounds like all of the teams did really well during that show.

Will Sky Brown and JT Church take home the first Dancing with the Stars: Juniors mirror-ball trophy as spoilers detail? It’s been a fun season so far and it sounds as if there’s plenty of great stuff still on the way.