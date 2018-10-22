Ben Affleck Was Never Thinking Of Casting Shauna Sexton In New Movie, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Even though Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton broke up recently, there are still rumors circulating around their short-lived fling. One tabloid has gone so far as to allege that Affleck was considering casting Sexton in his upcoming movie, Torrance. But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story is nothing more than fake news.

As Gossip Cop reports, Star recently alleged that Affleck thought about giving Sexton what would have been her first movie role. Their reported insider added that Affleck backtracked on the casting choice because of concerns about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s reaction, claiming that the actress would have “hit the roof” if she heard about it.

As the celebrity news fact-checker notes, the article in Star does not give any details about the part Sexton would have played. This doesn’t help to add any credibility to the story, Gossip Cop added. It also doesn’t seem likely that Affleck, a producer on the film, would have cast someone he has broken up with, especially since she has no previous acting experience. Furthermore, Gossip Cop reported that they spoke to their source inside of Affleck’s camp who not only said that the story was untrue, but that it was “foolish.”

On October 10, Page Six reported that Shauna Sexton and Ben Affleck had ended their romance

“Ben and Shauna are definitely not together,” their source reportedly said.

“It was casual, to begin with, and wasn’t the right move.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there were reports that people close to the Justice League actor were concerned that the relationship could jeopardize Affleck’s attempts to remain sober.

Affleck recently completed a one month stint in rehab. Ex-wife Garner staged an intervention in late August and drove him to the facility. After he completed his treatment, the actor opened up about his addiction on his Instagram page.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment,” Affleck wrote.

It looks like the movie Sexton was allegedly tipped to be in may be loosely inspired by Affleck’s struggle with alcoholism. IMDB describes the plot of Torrance as being about a former athlete dealing with addiction who tries to find redemption in coaching a racially diverse basketball team. According to IMDB, Ben Affleck is listed as a star of the film and, as we mentioned earlier, Gossip Cop reported that he’s also one of the producers.