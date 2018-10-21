Kate Gosselin’s Daughter Hannah Reunites With Siblings—Minus Collin—For Fall Photos

Seven of the eight Gosselin kids continued a beloved fall tradition as fans wondered why Collin wasn't included.

Kate Gosselin had a full house this weekend. The Kate Plus 8 star spent a fun fall day with seven of her eight children at a pumpkin patch. Gosselin’s 18-year-old daughter, Mady, posted a family photo to Instagram which teased the clan’s “reunion,” presumably referring to the surprising presence of sextuplet sibling Hannah.

In the photo, six of the Gosselin siblings are seen holding pumpkins and one of them is holding two tiny gourds. A second photo in the slideshow features sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, and Joel smiling as they hold large pumpkins. Mady Gosselin included the hashtags #tradition and #7/8 reunion, hinting that the seven siblings hadn’t all been together in a while.

Kate Gosselin posted a comment to the post to reveal she had been with her kids as well.

“Aww Mad! Just saw this! What a fun time we had together today! I love you all so so much,” the mom of eight wrote.

It is the first time in months that Hannah Gosselin has posed with her siblings Mady, Cara, Alexis, Leah, Aaden, and Joel. Sextuplet brother Collin Gosselin was missing from the photo, prompting some commenters to question how the siblings could “cut” their brother out of their lives.

You can see Mady Gosselin’s fall family photos below.

Kate Gosselin’s estranged ex-husband, Jon, has stated that Hannah permanently lives with him, per Radar Online. Jon previously posted a series of photos with just his daughter Hannah, including a back to school photo in which he revealed she had started a new school away from her other siblings.

Jon Gosselin also shared a photo of Hannah with her brother Collin, who is currently enrolled in a special needs program away from home. The snap featured the Gosselin siblings sharing pizza and a cake in celebration of their 14th birthday last May.

Jon and Kate Gosselin have been in a nasty custody battle ever since their divorce in 2009. Kate initially retained custody of all eight of the ex-couple’s children, but in 2015, Jon Gosselin filed for custody of his daughter Hannah. Earlier this year, a source shared some details about the arrangement with E! News.

“Hannah has been living with Jon full-time for quite a while. It’s been her choice and he is humbled. They have a great relationship.”

Mady Gosselin’s new post has longtime fans of the family happy to see that the kids have reunited to continue their fall traditions, even if Hannah doesn’t live with them full-time. Hopefully, Collin will be able to join the family for their next holiday gathering.