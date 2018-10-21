Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Rockin’ Curves In Unusual New Look

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day pleasantly surprised her fans on Sunday with an unusual new look.

The “White Hot Lies” singer took to Instagram to share a picture of herself representing the brand Fashion Nova. In the image, O’Day looks entirely different than she’s appeared in some of her recent posts. Despite the drastic change, the star’s voluptuous curves are instantly recognizable.

In the image, O’Day, who’s sported short hair lately when she’s not performing on Danity Kane’s The Universe Is Undefeated Tour, has long, darker colored hair gathered atop her head in a ponytail, which she’s twisted and his holding firmly with one hand. The brand model wears nothing but tiny, high-waisted black panties and an open bell sleeved denim shirt. She’s posed with one hip pushed out highlighting not only her daring curves but also her incredibly well-toned legs.

She used dramatic makeup in the form of deep red lips and a dark smoky eye to set the tone of the look. Dangling chandelier-style earrings frame her face.

Several of the Dumblonde singer’s 894,000 Instagram fans immediately liked and commented on the post, which she shared to the popular social media platform Sunday afternoon. For her caption, O’Day quoted a lyric from Drake’s “Connect.”

Her followers replied with compliments about her performance with DK3 on tour in Vegas last night as well as praising her looks. In her Instagram story, O’Day shared several clips of her performance with bandmates Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard in Sin City. After the show, Bex and O’Day appeared to enjoy some time at the club together, and O’Day expressed her love for both Bex ane the city of Las Vegas.

Yesterday the singer shared a picture of herself and Bex in their daring orange and pink concert costumes, and fans had plenty to say.

Many followers loved seeing the Dumblonde duo back together, and they asked for news of the album that O’Day teased repeatedly earlier this year. Of course, the blonde singers worked on that album before the surprise reunion of Danity Kane, and their tour concerts look like a total success.

Just like Inquisitr reported last week, the singer’s followers again compared her favorably with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Also, an Instagram user complimented Bex on her abs with the comment, “Shannon’s abs right now are [trophy emoji].” That prompted a question from O’Day. She replied, “@alfredoflores what about my fat rolls?” Of course, no fat rolls are visible in the picture.

In addition to touring with her newly reunited band, O’Day also appears on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alongside her ex-boyfriend, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.