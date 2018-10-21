Here Is A List Of Every American State’s Statistically Favorite Horror Movie

Every state has a collective favorite horror movie, and here they are.

Depending on one’s location, what someone finds scary may be completely benign to someone in a different location. For example, someone who lives in a heavily populated metropolitan area may find rural “hillbilly horror” to be truly terrifying, while someone living in rural areas may be more afraid of the supernatural.

There are all types of different elements filmmakers consider when trying to terrify an audience. Some viewers are disturbed by psychological horror (mother!, Jacob’s Ladder, The Babadook), while others find real-life sadistic killers to be more jarring (Se7en, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer). According to a report from SlashFilm, data has been gathered from a number of sources, including Rotten Tomatoes to compile a list of which states prefer which specific horror films.

Streaming Observer elaborated on their method from compiling the data.

“Using data from Rotten Tomatoes, proprietary Amazon MTurk surveying, and other public sources, we compiled a list of the most popular horror movies of all time. Then, we partnered with Mindnet Analytics and used Google Trends data to determine which horror movie each state was most obsessed with relative to other states.”

That said, the results may be surprising to some. Alabama and North Carolina both seem to prefer the first Halloween film from 1978. Colorado predictably went with The Shining, considering the hotel which inspired Stephen King’s book is located in that state. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Minnesota went with The Silence of the Lambs. Washington D.C., Vermont, and Hawaii fear The Exorcist, while Kentucky and Iowa went with the comedy-horror classic Evil Dead 2.

Delaware and Idaho seem to like Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds the most, while Connecticut and Oregon went with the foreign horror movies Pan’s Labyrinth and A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night.

Take a look below for the remaining horror movie picks by state.

Florida: This is the End

Georgia: Get Out

Illinois: The House of the Devil

Indiana: Frankenstein

Kansas: Shaun of the Dead

Louisiana: Get Out

Maine: The Host

Maryland: Blair Witch Project

Michigan: Near Dark

Mississippi: Drag Me to Hell

Montana: Young Frankenstein

Nebraska: King Kong

Nevada: Shaun of the Dead

New Hampshire: Invasion of the Body Snatchers

New Mexico: Bride of Frankenstein

New York: Psycho

North Dakota: Aliens

Oklahoma: This is the End

Rhode Island: The Love Witch

South Carolina: The Loved Ones

South Dakota: Cabin in the Woods

Tennessee: The Witch

Texas: Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Utah: Zombieland

Virginia: Drag Me to Hell

Washington: Shaun of the Dead

West Virginia: A Nightmare on Elm Street

Wisconsin: Shaun of the Dead

Wyoming: The Babadook

So, do you feel this list accurately depicts your home state’s favorite horror movie?