Wiz Khalifa And Winnie Harlow Seen Holding Hands After Lakers Game

Wiz Khalifa And Winnie Harlow have recently confirmed their relationship, and now the couple is out and about making new memories with PDA on full display, according to Hollywood Life.

The rapper and model were spotted holding hands as they exited the Staples Center after attending a Lakers game together. The pair is said to have been dating for a while after first igniting dating rumors when they were seen getting cozy at Wiz’s album release party in July. They were again seen together a month later at the Dazed and Blazed concert after-party in August.

While talking to Hollywood Life, a source close to the rapper revealed how he felt about Harlow.

“There’s a definite chemistry between them and Wiz thinks Winnie’s one of the coolest, and most beautiful women he’s ever met. They just really clicked, and he feels like he’s known her forever,” the source said.

Wiz took to Instagram to share the cute snap with a cannabis-inspired caption. Wiz can be seen repping the Lakers with his purple jacket and bright yellow pants, while his date wore a Fendi crop tip with matching pants and black ankle boots. The pair looked very comfortable with each other, holding hands with interlocked fingers.

And it seems even Wiz’s ex-wife approves of the new relationship.

“I met Winnie on several different occasions. I think she’s a f**king sweetheart,” Amber Rose told US Weekly.

The couple shares a 5-year-old son, Sebastian, but parted ways after only three years of marriage. There are no hard feelings, though, as Rose thinks Harlow will make a wonderful stepmother.

The 24-year-old Canadian model has been making waves in the fashion industry for some time now. In September, Harlow was confirmed for an upcoming Victoria’s Secret Show. After receiving the news, she took to Instagram to share her emotional reaction video. In the caption of the post, she thanked her family, friends, and fans, who have supported and have been “pushing” her forward in her career. Needless to say, she was excited about finally gaining the coveted VS angel wings.

Harlow, who has a condition called vitiligo, which causes pale white patches to develop on her skin, has always advocated for more inclusion within the fashion industry. A report from Elle stated that Harlow’s “confirmation in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will mark the first time that a model with vitiligo has ever walked in the famous event.”