‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abbott Family Flashbacks Provide Insight Into Family History

New The Young and the Restless spoilers promise some memorable Abbott family flashback scenes coming up next week.

The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that the Abbott family is set to experience some severe upheaval as Dina (Marla Adams) remembers a document that Kyle (Michael Mealor) helps her find. Dina believes the details of the paperwork stored safely in a wall safe behind the paneling in John Abbott’s old office proves to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that Dina is a good mother.

Although Jack (Peter Bergman) attempts to shred the papers and hide away John Abbott’s safeguard for Ashley, Traci (Beth Maitland) does a bit of detective work and pieces the document back together before confronting Jack and Kyle with her handiwork. Traci is sick of how things are going for her family, and she’s ready for them to remember who they are before they decimate each other past the point of no return. Of course, the animosity between Jack and Ashley and all the bad blood may be too much to overcome in the long run.

However, Y&R viewers are in for a treat next week because the show will provide flashbacks to the 1970s to set the scene for the current storyline. These flashbacks are newly recorded and ostensibly occurred in the years before the story of Genoa City and its residents began airing.

According to Soap Opera Digest, both a young John and Dina Abbott were cast, and the same actors who portrayed the couple in short flashbacks last year are back to set the stage for what’s happening right now. Jonathon Stoddard portrays a young John, while Cathy Marks brings a young Dina to life in upcoming episodes.

Of the upcoming scenes, Marks said the following.

“For so long everyone has seen Dina a certain way and this Alzheimer’s storyline has really softened her. These flashbacks really humanize her and we can see she’s not a completely terrible woman. There were needs that she didn’t quite feel were being filled. It was never her intention to leave her kids and break all of their hearts. It’s really an interesting journey.”

Overall, the flashbacks will provide a look at the beginning of Traci, Jack, and Ashley and the way they grew up and their different takes on life as an Abbott. They all have a rather harsh view of Dina for leaving them, but perhaps their mother will end up with some redemption before the week is over.