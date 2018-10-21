‘Halloween’ Post-Credits ‘Scene’ Explained And Two Reasons It Isn’t All Over For Michael Myers

Laurie Strode returned to take on "The Shape" one more time, but is it truly over?

The sequel to the original Halloween from 1978 which ignores all other films in the franchise did really well in its opening weekend with an estimated box office take of $77.5 million domestically. There has been a lot of talk that this could be the final film in the franchise and the last time that the walking terror commences. That’s why everyone needs to pay attention to the post-credits “scene,” and know that it may not be over for Michael Myers.

For those who have not yet seen the new Halloween which came out in theaters this weekend, there are spoilers ahead. If you don’t want to know and are looking to not have it spoiled for you, then, stop reading now.

This Halloween is hitting theaters 40 years after the original in 1978 and storyline-wise, it also takes place with that much time that has gone by. Michael Myers has been locked in an institution all that time, but a bus crash during a prisoner transfer allows him to head back to Haddonfield and go after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

In just one weekend, the film has already done really well at the box office and it is expected that a sequel will come in the future. Despite the fact that Jamie Lee Curtis said that this would be her final time in Haddonfield, it may not be the last time that Michael Myers causes death and destruction.

At the end of Halloween, Laurie Strode is with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and Allyson (Andi Matichak) at Michael Myers torments them at her home. Eventually, Karen shoots Michael, Laurie attacks him with a crowbar, Allyson slices him with a knife, and they get him trapped down in a fortified basement.

With Michael trapped inside, the three women set fire to the home and let it burn to the ground, essentially killing “The Shape” for good. The Strode women flag down a passing motorist and drive away from the carnage before the credits roll and the familiar music plays.

While it certainly seems as if Michael Myers finally may have met his match and was killed off, there are two big reasons as to why it may not be done.

Michael’s disappearance

As the Strode women are looking down into the basement and the house is filling with fire, Michael Myers is standing on the stairs and looking up at them. During subsequent shots of the house as the fire overtakes it, Michaels is nowhere to be found when they pan into the basement.

While it’s possible that he may have moved off to the side, there is a clear shot of the room as it fills with fire and he isn’t in it.

Blumhouse

That post-credits “scene”

The reason for the word “scene” being in quotes is that there isn’t actually one for Halloween. As the theme finishes and an old folk song ends, there isn’t a scene but something does happen. Fans staying long enough will hear Michael Myers breathing through his mask loud and clear, and that certainly seems to signal that he’s still alive.

Again, it has been said by John Carpenter and others that this will be the last Halloween movie ever, but it’s hard to think there won’t be a sequel. As reported by Collider, its opening weekend box office numbers are really good and that almost guarantees that another one will be made. It’s hard to know where the story could go from here, but there were a number of openings throughout the film for possible plots to come.