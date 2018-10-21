Pete Davidson Feels Like ‘A Good Guy That Just Keeps Getting Kicked In The D**k’ After Ariana Grande Split

Davidson has spoken for the first time since his breakup with the singer.

The Saturday Night Live comedian had missed a few engagements following the split, citing “personal reasons,” and when director Judd Apatow praised him for showing up during an event in Hollywood despite the breakup, Davidson seemed unable to hold back any longer.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” he said, before going into what seemed like a self-deprecating mode where he said he felt like a guy who is just pushed around by everyone.

“F**k my feelings,” he said before revealing that he felt like “a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the d**k” following his breakup with Ariana.

“You’re like, ‘Ah, that f***ing poor kid. Hope he doesn’t kill himself,” Davidson added.

He also spoke about the matching tattoos that he and Grande had got following their whirlwind romance. Davidson had offered an engagement ring to Grande one month after they began dating, and they soon moved into a $16 million apartment. The SNL star joked that he was now scared to get a matching tattoo with anyone, dreading that it could end their relationship.

“Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is,” he said, adding that he felt stupid about the whole thing.

“It was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 percent of it said yes,” Davidson continued.

“So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s**t man. They’re literally f***ing haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f*** that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'”

Ariana Grande initiated the breakup earlier this month after dating the SNL comedian for five months. While the reasons for the split are not known, reports suggested that the sudden death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller from a drug overdose had taken a massive emotional toll on Ariana. It became a little overwhelming for Pete, who reportedly could not deal with her emotional state.

While there have been reports of Davidson finally moving on with the help of his friends, a report in Page Six suggested that the SNL star had not given up on the relationship yet. The report claimed that Davidson was still eager to get back with Ariana Grande, but the comedian spoke nothing of the kind during his performance in Los Angeles on Saturday night.