Prince Philip Bears Uncanny Resemblance To Prince Harry In 1950’s Throwback Pic

The two royals look so similar in the pictures that they could pass as brothers.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson just shared a couple of astounding photos on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that show an uncanny resemblance between Prince Philip and his grandson, Prince Harry. Harper’s Bazaar reported that he “spotted” a photo of a young Prince Phillip on a 1957 vintage cover of Paris Match during his wedding venue in France two years ago. He said that after looking at the image, he realized how much the two royals look alike.

On the throwback picture of Prince Philip that Jackson posted on his Instagram account he wrote, “Who does it remind you of!? Swipe right to see!” Fans who did swipe were treated to a photo of a uniformed Prince Harry.

Royal look-alike: #PrinceHarry in uniform looks just like Prince Philip from 1957 pic https://t.co/f9Mqiw31px pic.twitter.com/z9gjUWyl9n — Windsor Dynasty (@Windsor_Dynasty) October 21, 2018

As you can see after comparing the two photos, the family resemblance between the two is remarkable. Plus, with their matching facial hair and similar features it’s a foregone conclusion that the Duke of Sussex and Prince Philip are related. Fans agreed with Chris Jackson’s assertion in a multitude of comments.

“Totally agree!” one commenter wrote.

Additionally, others commented, “Fantastic resemblance! and “He looks like Harry.”

Rumors of Prince Harry’s parentage have flourished in the past, especially after James Hewitt disclosed details of his affair with Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, to the tabloids and to the author of Princess in Love.

The Daily Beast reported that in February of 2003, The News of the World sent strands of Prince Harry’s hair out to have them DNA-tested. The Daily Beast added that royal biographer Penny Junor said that if James Hewitt turned out to be Harry’s dad, then “you can be sure we’d have known.”

To be fair, Prince Harry does bear a slight resemblance to James Hewitt, and they both share the same deep red hair color. However, after viewing the comparison photos that Chris Jackson posted on social media, it’s obvious that Prince Harry’s red hair most likely didn’t come from being a Hewitt. The trait came either from the royal side of the family, or from being a Spencer.

Fans can rest assured that Prince Harry probably doesn’t lend any credence to past rumors about his lineage, and he and wife Meghan Markle are currently very busy on a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga. Crowds turned out in record numbers in Australia to greet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced during the first day of the tour that she’s expecting a baby.