Cara Delevingne Hides Face With Monkey While Out With Rumored Girlfriend Ashley Benson

Celebrities are always coming up with clever and entertaining ways to avoid having their pictures taken by the paparazzi. While stepping out with rumored girlfriend Ashley Benson in New York City on Thursday, Cara Delevingne tried to go incognito by covering her face with a stuffed monkey.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the couple was spotted leaving a hotel and Delevingne somehow managed to strap an adorable pink and black monkey to her face, covering it in its entirety. Along with the clinging monkey, the model was also wearing a bright red beanie, a white shirt featuring a black and white image of two women kissing, an oversized jacket, and white sneakers.

Following closely behind the Brit was her rumored girlfriend, Ashley Benson. The Pretty Little Liars star can be seen trying to hide her laughter at Delevingne’s antics. Benson is also wearing an oversized coat but has traded the white sneakers for a pair of black combat boots.

The two have been spending quite a bit of time together, which sparked rumors of a budding relationship. In September, Benson cleared her schedule to fly across the pond to support Delevingne during an Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain runway show, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Ashley Benson tries to suppress her laughter while stepping out with rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne! https://t.co/xufhM35xtG — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 19, 2018

It’s rumored that the ladies met while working together on the movie, Her Smell, which also stars The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss. While talking to People, Benson said she prefers keeping her relationships low-key and her love life private.

“I think it’s the best way in any relationship,” she said.

“I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

Neither Benson nor Delevingne has confirmed or denied their relationship, but the pair has been spotted kissing. Fans even thought the pair had made things “Instagram official” when a comment from Benson’s account popped up under a photo of Delevingne. The comment said, “Mine,” but it was later revealed that Benson’s Instagram account was hacked, so there is no proof the comment was made by the star herself.

