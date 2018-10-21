Selma Blair Receives Show Of Support From Celebrity Friends After Announcing She Has Multiple Sclerosis

Messages of support poured in from celebrity friends, others who have been diagnosed with MS, and those simply wanting to express their love and admiration to the actress.

Actress Selma Blair revealed on her Instagram account Saturday that she has multiple sclerosis. In an honest and open post, the 46-year-old admitted her struggles with the disease and opened herself up to help from others. She singled out multiple celebrity friends including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jaime King, and others who responded to her brave revelation with words of support and encouragement. King’s comments reflected the special friendship the two have known to have shared over the years.

“Always and forever I will take care of you, love you, and hold you. You are the strongest woman I know. We will get through this because you are a warrior. You are my beloved and for 20 years been the gift that I wish all women have. The pride I feel is beyond words. You are a light brighter than words can express. Now and forevermore… my dearest Blair, sister and best friend.”

Gellar starred with Blair in 1999’s Cruel Intentions and expressed her love and pride, also telling her former co-star that she would do anything for her, to which Blair replied that she knew she would, thanking her for her support. Gellar’s husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., simply said, “Love you, Mama.”

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy": Actor Selma Blair reveals she has MS https://t.co/jYCdrodFvd — The Guardian (@guardian) October 21, 2018

Other celebrities who have been diagnosed with their own health issues, including multiple sclerosis, also expressed their support in response to Blair’s Saturday revelation. Shannen Doherty, who has battled cancer for years, called the actress’s revelation about her diagnosis a gift to herself and to others and offered her strength and love. Blair responded by telling Doherty that her strength in the face of cancer had been an inspiration to her as she dealt with her MS.

Among those with MS who voiced their support were 32-year-old Jack Osbourne, who was diagnosed in 2012, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was diagnosed 17 years ago at the age of 20. Other celebrities sending their love and support included Neil Patrick Harris and Busy Philipps. Netflix, which is producing Blair’s new show, Another Life, and the MS Society also offered their support and thanks.

In her Instagram post, Selma Blair said that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis on August 16, but probably had the condition for at least 15 years. She thanked actress Elizabeth Berkley for sending her to her brother, Dr. Jason Berkley, who found lesions on her brain following an MRI and diagnosed her with MS. She explained that she had suffered from symptoms for years but had never been taken seriously until she met Dr. Berkley. Blair said it’s a relief to finally know the cause of her symptoms.