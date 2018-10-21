Kim Kardashian Says It Is Okay For Kanye To Love Trump Because It Got Her ‘Through The Door’

Kim doesn't mind supporting Kanye because it helped her get what she wanted.

Kim Kardashian, not unlike her husband, can be a little strange at times.

The reality TV star, who has previously not been altogether subtle in her disapproval of Donald Trump, has had to accommodate husband Kanye West’s admiration of the president. West has been a vocal supporter of Trump and has spoken extensively — although not coherently — about what he admires about the president, and essentially, it appears to be Trump’s ability to get things done. Kanye has had to face a bitter backlash from prominent African Americans for supporting Trump, but that has not changed his mind.

But lately, the singer’s support of Trump has displayed some strange traits. It all cumulated in a bizarre performance in the Oval Office earlier this month when he entertained Trump and dozens of reporters with a confused rant in defense of the president. A few days later, he quit social media only to get back to post a video about “mind control,” as reported by Vanity Fair.

So why has Kanye been acting so strangely? Wife Kim, while she may not have the answer to that, at least seems to be getting supportive of her husband and his admiration for Trump. But her reasoning is dubious.

For Kim, the best thing about Kanye supporting Trump is the fact that it has helped her get things done. Earlier this year, she started a dialogue with White House adviser Jared Kushner about prison reform and managed to get a presidential pardon when Trump granted clemency to Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who had been serving a life sentence for a one-time, non-violent drug offense since 1996.

Happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/6AA7BCoJr6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 21, 2018

Speaking to Richardson Magazine, Kardashian said that although she doesn’t agree with everything Trump says, her husband’s support helped her get through doors.

“I am aware that Kanye speaking out in favor of Trump got me through the door—got him to pick up my call. I’ve always had different opinions than Kanye. But when I went there, and when I saw what could be done, I realized that I could get more done if I just stayed focused on the issue I was passionate about instead of complaining.”

What Kim seems to be getting at is that political ideology becomes redundant when you have a president who is willing to bring in reforms. Or, in other words, now that we cannot change the president, we should get behind him. And what about the toll, if any, Kanye’s admiration for president Trump has taken on her? Kim said that she would never portray herself as a victim under any circumstances.

“Everyone deals with things differently, and I seem to deal with things whether the sex tape, the robbery, even the death of my dad, who was the most important person in my life—I push to just overcome it. I just don’t have a victim mentality. That’s never been my personality,” she said.

We won’t argue with that.