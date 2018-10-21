Lindsey Graham Says Democrats Need To Be ‘Punished’ For Accusations Against Brett Kavanaugh

Graham echoed statements from Donald Trump that Democrats are an 'angry mob.'

Lindsey Graham is claiming that Democrats will use “mob rule” to govern if they are to win control of congress in the midterm elections, and is calling on voters to “punish” them for the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh.

The South Carolina Senator has joined in the new line of attack from Republicans, claiming that Democrats are ruled by “angry mobs” that target Republicans. Many have tied this attack into the sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which Graham did in an appearance on Sunday.

“I think people are going to be voting on the mob rule of the Democratic Party,” Graham said in the appearance on Fox Business (via Raw Story). “If you elect Democrats to run the House, you know exactly what you’re going to get. They’re going to try and impeach the president and impeach [Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh].”

Graham went on to say that the accusations against Kavanaugh were “a despicable episode in the history of the Senate” and that America needs “a strong leader like President Trump.” Graham was one of the most vocal Republicans speaking out against the accusations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted women while he was in high school and college.

Graham added that the best thing voters can do is to make sure the battle over Kavanaugh’s nomination and the accusations against him never happens again, saying Democrats need to be punished for it.

The attack ties into one made by Donald Trump claiming that Democrats will bring “angry mobs” if they are to take power in Congress. He has tried to blame leftists for violence and released a campaign video with the slogan “Jobs not Mobs.”

“The Democrats don’t like being called an angry mob, but really that’s what they’ve become,” Trump argued in the video. “They’ve gone so far left, they can’t even believe that they’re over there, they don’t know what’s going on.”

But that argument has suffered a hit with a series of high-profile attacks from right-wing groups. Last week, a Trump-supporting gang called the Proud Boys attacked several protesters at an event in New York City, with the NYPD arresting several members for assault. That same group was involved in a mob that hounded Nancy Pelosi later in the week, chasing her into a building in Miami.

The Proud Boys, called a hate group by the SPLC, joined the Miami Dade GOP’s protest of Shalala’s office event with Pelosi yesterday Story (not about Proud Boys) is here: https://t.co/tYUhhc85sS pic.twitter.com/qpS4k2BkEZ — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 18, 2018

As Newsweek noted, several Republicans spoke out against the incident, decrying the actions of the far-right group. Lindsey Graham had not commented on the incident.