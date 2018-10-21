‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Television Series Will Share Same Universe As The Hit Cult Film

What We Do In The Shadows, a 2014 cult classic film set as a mockumentary about three vampires dealing with the travails of modern living in Wellington, New Zealand, is getting a run as a television series on F/X. The series will bring back the original writing/directing team of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, though in this iteration they will split duties, with Clement taking over as the sole writer and Waititi as the director. Also, the series will have a slight twist, adding a female roommate to what had originally been a trio of males, according to CBR.

The entire series premiere was shown during the New York Comic-Con panel for the series, with the audience given strict instructions not to reveal any details of the episode other than that it would be set in New York and include a female as the third roommate. The series will be set in New York and will also share the same universe as the 2014 film, allowing for some crossover between the characters of each. It will star Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillen, Natasia Demetriou, and Matt Berry.

New York was chosen over other potential locations such as Los Angeles and Detroit largely due to its ambiance and historical significance. “I think it’s because we had wanted the idea that the vampires had been– maybe 200 years ago– had been sent to maybe conquer America, but had sort of lost their way and forgotten… and they never went any further and before they knew it a lot of time had passed.” Los Angeles seemed too sunny to the filmmakers, while Detroit had already been explored in a previous Jim Jarmusch film. New York was the right fit.

The series sharing a universe with the original Wellington characters suggests that there may also be room for crossover with Clement and Waititi’s previous project Wellington Paranormal, a comedy series focused on two police officers who investigate paranormal occurrences. Wellington Paranormal was the first spinoff of What We Do In The Shadows. There is also a film spinoff in the works called We’re Wolves, which will feature the goofy, familial lycanthropes from What We Do In The Shadows.

“What We Do In The Shadows only gets better with age thanks to this brilliant adaptation for television by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi,” said Nick Grad, FX’s co-president of original programming in an interview with Variety.