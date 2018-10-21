Paula Abdul Falls Off Stage During Concert In Mississippi, Scary Moment Caught On Video

The singer was able to recover and finish the performance.

Paula Abdul had a scary moment during a concert in Mississippi, losing her balance and falling off the stage in a moment caught on video.

The 56-year-old singer was performing at the Hard Rock Café in Biloxi on Saturday when she unknowingly drifted too close to the edge of the stage. As Hollywood Life reported, Abdul didn’t realize until it was too late and she fell off the edge to gasps from the crowd. Luckily, audience members were there and able to help her back onto the stage.

Video of the unfortunate incident spread across the internet, though many praised Paula’s resilience in bouncing back to complete the concert.

As the report noted, the incident was especially scary given that Abdul has been dealing with some injuries in recent years that caused her to miss some performances. Last year, she was forced to cancel a concert in Denver, Colorado, after suffering an injury. Paula’s rep released a statement saying she needed some time to recovery, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Due to a temporary injury, Paula will be unable to perform at tonight’s show in Denver, Colorado. After a short rest and recovery, Paula is excited to continue on the Total Package Tour as originally scheduled,” the rep announced.

Abdul later took to social media to thank fans for standing by her through the short break. She added that she would make up the missed concert at some point.

“Thank you to all my fans for your constant love & support. I treasure each & every one of you & I’m most grateful for your understanding,” she tweeted. “I hope to come back to Denver soon, and will miss you while I recover. Love, Paula.”

In 2005, Abdul revealed to fans that she was suffering a rare ailment known as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, which causes chronic pain. As she said in an interview with the site My Journey With RSD, it has helped her to be more sympathetic to people suffering nerve disorders.

Abdul added that she has had to find a way to deal with the pain and not let it affect her personal or public life.

“Life doesn’t stop for pain or anything else,” she said. “There is always work to be done and deadlines to be met. Getting on with the business at hand, and not letting it affect work is another big challenge.”

Paula Abdul was not injured in her fall from the stage at the Mississippi concert.