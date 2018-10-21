Prince Harry’s Protective Side Comes Out As Invictus Sailor Hugs Meghan

After the sailor gave Harry a hearty hug, the prince cautioned him to be more careful with his pregnant wife.

Sunday marked the first official day of the fourth annual Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry back in 2014. Among the competitions taking place Sunday was a sailing event on Sydney Harbour, the first sailing event to take place as part of the Invictus Games. Meghan Markle is attending the games with her husband following news that the couple is expecting their first child. While attending the sailing event Sunday, Harry revealed a bit of his protective nature when it comes to his expectant wife when an American sailor hugged them both.

The American hugged Harry first and did so very tightly while patting the royal’s back. He squeezed Harry so tightly in fact that he lifted him off the ground, drawing a comment of, “Now that’s a hug! Nicely done,” from Meghan. Everyone laughed, and then Meghan extended her hand in introduction. People reports that the sailor then hugged Meghan, this one much more gentle than the hug given to Harry. As he did, Harry advised him not to give her as enthusiastic of an embrace has he had received, to which the sailor responded, “No, I know,” with a laugh.

Prince Harry and Meghan's #RoyalBaby will be seventh in line to the British throne, after Charles, William, George, Charlotte, Louis and Harry https://t.co/SPUPlsMrwE — CNN (@CNN) October 21, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince Harry was gifted on Sunday with a pair of budgie smugglers, which are known in the United States as Speedos, but first, he was asked by three Aussie cyclists to sign his budgie smugglers. Harry jokingly said he would only if the cyclist would wear them on his head. Alas, he had to politely decline the requests for an autograph as it would violate royal protocol. He was a good sport about the pair he was given though and proudly put them on over his pants.

Meghan was not with Harry when he met the cyclists. He explained to those in attendance that she was “resting at home. Being pregnant takes its toll.” Us Weekly reported that a royal spokesperson issued a statement explaining that the Duchess of Sussex would be cutting back on her royal engagements a bit for a couple of days as a result of her pregnancy.

“After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour.”

Markle didn’t miss all of the events later in the day, however. She attended lunch at The Pavilion with her husband and Invictus team members as well as their friends and family.