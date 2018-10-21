Courteney Cox Claims She Already Feels Married To Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

The "Friends" actress hasn't officially tied the knot with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid but she already feels like they are husband and wife.

Courteney Cox may finally have gotten the happily ever after she’d been looking for. The Friends actress has been through a lot of disappointments in her love life, but she has finally found contentment in her current relationship.

Cox married actor David Arquette in 1999 with whom she had her first and only child Coco. The pair separated in 2000 and finalized their divorce in 2o13. In 2014 she decided to give love another try with Irish-born Snow Plow musician, Johnny McDaid. Cox and McDaid became engaged only six months later. Unfortunately they ended up calling it off in late 2015. According to People, the two have now reunited and are happier than ever.

Cox and McDaid recently attended the Irish Arts Center Spirit of Ireland Gala in New York City together and opened up about their romantic status. Cox cleared up rumors suggesting that the two might have already wed in a private ceremony.

“We’re not married,” Cox said, and then added, “I’m married in my heart.”

Though the two have never officially tied the knot, they already feel like they are husband and wife. McDaid shared that he doesn’t need a physical wedding ceremony to express his love for Cox.

“My thoughts are never without Court. She’s my best friend. She’s my partner, in everything,” he shared. “When I write her poems, it’s just an extension of how I feel every second anyway, and that’s true for me.”

The pair discussed how they are looking forward to spending the holidays together along with 14-year-old Coco. They don’t make any big plans, but rather just enjoy each other’s company.

“We get together. That’s our tradition. We don’t really have anything laid in stone because that would box us in. We just get together and see what happens,” McDaid said.

McDaid and Cox enjoy singing and playing music together in their spare time and he gushed about what a great musician she is. Though they have no immediate plans to collaborate on an album together, McDaid isn’t against the idea. Cox expressed interest in a future collaboration, possibly including her daughter Coco.

When asked what it is about his relationship with Cox that makes it works so well, McDaid gave a very simple answer.