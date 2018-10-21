Ariel Winter Flaunts Flat Stomach In Black Crop Top & Purple Leggings

Ariel put her trim figure on full display during an L.A. stroll with her boyfriend, Levi.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is known by her fans and followers to “kill it” regardless of what style she is currently wearing.

While stepping out in L.A. with her boyfriend Levi Meaden beside her, the 20-year-old actress put her flat stomach and toned abs on full display, Daily Mail reports. Ariel appeared to be keeping things comfy as she donned a long-sleeve black crop top and a pair of torn and tattered purple leggings. The leggings featured stylish tears up and down both legs.

Really magnifying the “comfortable” style Winter appeared to be going for during her L.A. stroll, the young actress opted to leave the cosmetics at home. Lacking pockets in her tight leggings, Ariel carried a small water bottle and a phone in her hand. The actress accessorized with a simple necklace and a pair of sunglasses sitting on top of her head.

Ariel also didn’t appear to do much with her hair as her long locks dangled long, loose, and free. The actress pulled her cozy look together with a pair of grey sneakers.

Levi looked equally comfortable during the L.A. stroll sporting a t-shirt, shorts, a baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses.

Ariel remains unafraid to put her incredible figure on display despite facing constant criticism from trolls on the internet for her choice in clothing. During an interview with Composure Magazine earlier this month, the young actress opened up about online bullying and her own struggles with depression and anxiety.

“Mental illness doesn’t need to be hidden or glorified. It should be normalized to where people feel comfortable sharing with their families and friends, and know they’re not alone. By opening up about my struggle, I’m hoping I can help someone who feels like they don’t know what to do or when they can’t accept their situation,” the actress said during the interview.

Winter is constantly taking to Instagram to shared workout video clips with her 3.9 million followers. She frequently sports crop tops and leggings during L.A. strolls to flaunt her trim figure.

As those who follow her on social media know, the actress even recently revealed her and Levi added a new puppy to their family.

“October is #adoptadogmonth so please consider adopting from your local shelter as there are so many beautiful dogs waiting to love and be loved,” Winter announced as she showed off her new dog, Cleo.

According to her Instagram post, Ariel and Levi are now the proud parents of six different dogs.