Carl Bernstein On Trump: He ‘Uses Lying And Untruth As A Basic Method To Promote His Policies’

Trump is 'winning the war on truth,' according to the famous journalist.

Famous investigative journalist Carl Bernstein criticized President Trump Sunday, accusing the POTUS of lying to promote his policies, The Hill reports.

“We have had presidents in the past who have lied, there’s no question about that,” Bernstein said, but added that unlike his predecessors Trump “uses lying and untruth as a basic method to promote his policies, his beliefs and his way of approaching the American people and engaging in the world.”

But it is not just President Trump who is “winning the war” on truth, as Bernstein put it. The Trump administration believes in “untruth,” according to the famous journalist, and the POTUS is merely “paramount” among dishonest forces in the administration.

Bernstein is not the first person to accuse Donald Trump of lying, often and almost out of habit. In September this year, the Washington Post published an analysis showing that the POTUS has made more than 5,000 false or misleading claims since taking office.

On September 7, according to WaPo, President Trump made 125 false or misleading statements during a 120-minute speech. The day before he made 74 misleading claims, according to the same analysis.

Most recently, as the Huffington Post reported, during a fiery rally in Elko, Nevada President Trump defended his immigration policies, claiming – without evidence – that Californians are “rioting” over the state’s so-called sanctuary city laws. While some Californians protested the policy in the streets, there is no evidence that any of the protests erupted into a riot, according to the Huffington Post.

"We have had presidents in the past who have lied … but what we have never had is a President of the United States who uses lying and untruth as a basic method to promote his policies," says @CarlBernstein pic.twitter.com/dL09dVsYMF — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) October 21, 2018

For journalist Carl Bernstein, however, President Trump’s habit of making false claims without evidence is not even what the American public should be most concerned about.

According to Bernstein, Donald Trump’s treatment of the press “echoes of totalitarianism.”

Trump has repeatedly referred to dozens of news outlets as “fake news,” and called the media “the enemy of the people.”

Most recently, the POTUS praised Greg Gianforte, a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, for body-slamming a reporter. Several lawmakers, journalists, and world leaders criticized Trump’s remarks, according to Reuters.

The president’s son Eric Trump, however, defended his father’s comments, calling them a harmless “joke,” according to the Daily Beast.

In the broader context of the American society, the biggest problem of the Trump presidency is the division it has caused and the damage it has done to American institutions, according to Carl Bernstein.

“But, you know, Trump didn’t invent this and we live in a time when truth is devalued in all kinds of institutions and we have now, this division, not just among our people, but through social media, through the press,” Bernstein said.