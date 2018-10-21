Kenya Moore Shares Photos Of ‘Royal’ Baby Shower

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore has been pretty consistent with documenting her pregnancy and sharing her growing baby bump with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. The TV personality has shared everything from the official pregnancy announcement to the baby’s first ultrasound, and now, she’s giving fans an inside look at her fairytale-themed baby shower.

Moore took to Instagram to post a smiling photo of herself, surrounded by family and friends, including Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey. The royal elements were on full display as Moore was decked out in a form-fitting, glittery gold gown, complete with matching headdress.

The guests in the photo were all wearing similar but less extravagant outfits to match the royal theme. A giant throne can be seen behind Moore, which seems fitting because what’s a queen without her throne?

Moore’s royal shower kicked off at 4:30 p.m. at the historic Academy of Medicine at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. A number of other former RHOA castmates were photographed at the event, including Porsha Williams, Kandi Burrus, and Claudia Jordan. Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant was also spotted at the royal baby bash.

The RHOA alum took the opportunity to thank her guests for coming to celebrate the “impending life of #babydaly.” She also shared how overwhelmingly happy she felt in that moment, in the caption of the photo.

According to People, the former Miss U.S.A. spilled the beans about her pregnancy during part one of the Season 10 RHOA reunion. Host Andy Cohen inquired at the beginning of the show, and Moore just couldn’t hold back the good news.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” she said. “Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.”

This will be Moore’s first child with husband Marc Daly. The pair tied the knot on June 10 in a private ceremony on the island of St. Lucia. They later conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Moore has been quite vocal about her desire for a family but has not had the easiest time making that a reality.

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” Moore told People.